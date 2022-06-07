FROM THE PUBLISHER | Brian Spooner, the fadeaway, and our many dimensions

I grew up on College Heights Road, a couple doors down from the Spooners. Beth was a friend from kindergarten through high school graduation, so I knew of her mom and dad a little. Walked through their woodsy yard on my paper route, banged on the door to collect once a month. They were friendly.

When I moved back to town in the mid-90s, I started playing noontime pick-up basketball at Ahearn, just a fun way to stay in shape. I was 30, capable of running all day. Still couldn’t shoot, but I could defend pretty well and finish a fast break.

There in another form was Brian Spooner, a generation older than me, 60-plus, just taking me to the cleaners. Last I knew he was writing me a check for a subscription, an adult when I was in grade school. Later I heard a little about him, knew he was a good athlete in the early 80s because I saw him play tennis when I was competing as a teenager.

But this basketball thing? Several levels beyond. He was my parents’ age – older, actually – and I simply could not guard him. He had an array of head-fakes, ball-fakes, hesitation moves that buckled my knees, and a fadeaway jumper that went in approximately 105 percent of the time. I’m not sure, in several years of trying, that I ever really stopped him. I know we played together some, which was way more fun, and I know I didn’t always guard him. But the trauma of trying to do so is what lingers.

Mr. Spooner – I can’t call him Brian – died on June 4. I know he has many, many more important dimensions. He was a father, a husband, a grandfather. He was the head of the Division of Biology at K-State, he served for a bit as the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He did important research. Technically, I should call him Dr. Spooner; I would imagine that’s how most people know him. He was an outstanding teacher to thousands of college students – my brother-in-law still sings his praises for that. He was named a University Distinguished Professor, pretty much the highest honor K-State can give. If you haven’t read it, I recommend you read the great obituary his family wrote that we published in Tuesday’s paper.

I was awfully glad that they mentioned the fadeaway jumper. Not only was it good, but, as the obit points out, he knew it. He wasn’t into smack-talk; he didn’t need to be. He was never anything but friendly. But you knew he knew, and that was actually even more intimidating.

The thing about towns like Manhattan is that you get a chance to know people in multiple dimensions. The guy who does the service on your GMC is also your kid’s baseball coach. Your pastor is a soccer dad, there in the bag chair on the sidelines with you. Your music teacher becomes your Realtor. You find out that the dad of your kindergarten friend is one helluva basketball player. The bearded two-guard, the guy with the nice outside shot, becomes the mayor. That guy you bump into at the salad bar at Dillons turns out to be a world-renowned anthropologist.

People are, in fact, complicated. They make mistakes, show up in the arrest reports, sue each other, come down to the newspaper office to yell at me. Not that Mr. Spooner ever did any of that. I’m just saying that we’re all human.

Eventually, I suppose we all end up as a headstone, reduced to a name and a couple of dates. But the reality of our lives, and the memories we create – well, they include that unstoppable fadeaway jumper.