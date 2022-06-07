Female Janitor Describes Alleged Abuse by Priest at Maywood Church

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO