Female Janitor Describes Alleged Abuse by Priest at Maywood Church

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A former janitor at a Catholic church in Maywood who is suing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, alleging she was forced to quit in 2019 after an associate pastor groped her in the rectory and tried to coerce her into his bed, describes the incident in detail in...

foxla.com

Threat of mass shooting in DTLA not credible: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Threats circulating on social media warning of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday have been investigated and are deemed not credible, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The warning posted online Wednesday allegedly came from an employee at a suicide prevention center, saying in...
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
newsantaana.com

O.C. personal trainer gets life in prison for executing a man and a woman he thought was his ex

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Huntington Beach personal trainer was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 54 years to life for executing a man he suspected of having a romantic relationship with his former girlfriend and shooting and killing a woman who resembled his ex-girlfriend inside the man’s Newport Beach condo on April 20, 2019.
Baby Shot in Compton

COMPTON – A baby was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Compton Wednesday. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. ABC7 reported the baby was...
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
bouldercityreview.com

Retaliation cited in biker shooting

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to the May 29 shooting on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95.
2urbangirls.com

Teenage Boy Missing After Last Being Seen in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in East Los Angeles. Andrew Miguel Barocio was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. in the 900 block of North Rowan Avenue, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Andrew is...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate

SOUTH GATE – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard,...
CBS LA

Torrance mother steps in to help and stop street takeovers

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...
signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to vegetation fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters rushed to control a vegetation fire that ignited near Bouquet Junction Thursday afternoon. According to a Fire Department dispatcher, the vegetation fire was first reported at approximately 4:59 p.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Supervisor Melanie Flores, a...
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
