Saint Louis, MO

Tim’s Travels: Elevate Outdoor elevates their show of appreciation to employee

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, MO — Local company Elevate Outdoor was looking for a way...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including chimney cleaning and chim-cam in June

ST. LOUIS – If your home has a chimney, don’t forget about the maintenance work it needs and this is the perfect time to give it a look and fix what’s broken. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” For the month of June, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed by the end of this month, including free chimney cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or Fox 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Long-running outdoor happy hour relocates

ST. LOUIS – Parties in the Park kick off Wednesday evening in a new location. St. Louis County Memorial Park in Downtown Clayton is located between South Central and South Meramec. It’s the longest-running outdoor happy hour in St. Louis. Band Fanfare will perform at the event. Go Gyro Go will provide free drinks and food and it will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
feastmagazine.com

From pork steak nachos to St. Paul pizzas, dig into creative riffs on signature St. Louis dishes

We may not all harbor the same feelings about Provel cheese or agree on the origin story of toasted ravioli, but when it comes to St. Louis food, one thing is certain: the city is home to plenty of delicious and distinct signature dishes. And while these dishes are easily found at bars and restaurants throughout all corners of the metro area, plenty of spots are breaking the mold with their own unique spins – artichoke toasted ravioli, anyone? Here, we’re spotlighting five iconic St. Louis foods – toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, St. Louis-style pizza, pork steaks and St. Paul sandwiches – and the restaurants offering their own takes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Panera plans to move headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Panera Bread Co. is moving its headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton. The national bakery-cafe, with more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is moving to The 1400 Building on the Maritz campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive along Interstate 44 in Fenton. That is 4 miles from Panera’s current headquarters at 3630 S. Geyer Road in Sunset Hills.
FOX2now.com

Style Guys are here to share their tips on how to step up their “style game.”

ST. LOUIS – Jason Krell and Aly Velji say good style comes with good grooming. See their go-to product for manscaping. The Style Guys are showing off fantastic items for dads in time for Father’s Day. This includes Braun’s new Series 9 Pro Shaver, authentic cowboy boots from The Alberta Boot Company, drinks with Artingstall’s Gin, and some tools from TJ Maxx for the BBQ enthusiasts! For more Father’s Day gifts visit Instagram: The Style Guys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping!

ST. LOUIS – It’s the season to do a refresh that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out!. If you see more wrinkles or just look tired, there is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips, and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a spring or summer spruce up! Try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or calling 1-800-732-0852.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Camping or glamping, West County Center is “geared” for fun!

ST. LOUIS — Put the pedal to the metal, no don’t speed, we are talking about biking or just getting out into nature. A recent study finds spending 10-20 minutes a day strolling through the woods or hiking trail improves brain health and cuts down on depression. So why not make your first hike to West County Center and get all the gear you need for getting out in nature.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Record-high nursing vacancies cripple St. Louis metro, nation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey. The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Red & Black Brass Band Juneteenth celebration

The Loop Juneteenth Celebration will feature food, art, and music from the Red & Black Brass Band. Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show …. St. Louis leaders vote to approve plan to make intersections …. Exclusive: Lyft driver carjacked during passenger …. SSM Health Medical Minute:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Metro East shopping center sells for $40M to New York investor

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Metro East shopping center anchored by national retailers has sold for $40.75 million to a New York investor. Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot retail center in Fairview Heights anchored by tenants that include Kohl’s and Aldi, was sold by owner Acadia Realty Trust to JENEL Real Estate. Acadia, a real estate investment trust based in New York, purchased the shopping center for $35.4 million in 2017.
FOX2now.com

She’s the queen of pop-up catering and everything she makes had us all saying, “That’s So Good!”

ST. LOUIS – The creator of That’s So Good Chef Nesee, makes the best-tasting dishes and that’s why she has been busier than ever at her booming business. She’s all around St. Louis serving up elaborate meals. They are as healthy as they are beautiful. Let her cater your next event, the food will be memorable! Find Chef Nesee at on Facebook: That’s So Good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery Serves as Unique Brunch Destination in Downtown St. Louis

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery, which opened in downtown St. Louis in November, features a menu of brunch offerings and specialty beverages like split-cup drinks and a latte flight. Nyshaun Harvey and her father, Larry Green, conceived the restaurant. Harvey opened the original Latte Lounge in November 2020 in Florissant, where she also owns a child care facility two doors away. Green, meanwhile, owns a construction company and events space, and when the 5,400-square-foot space next to his HG Events became available, the father-daughter duo combined forces to bring their first full-service restaurant to fruition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s a Kode Redd call this week-calling all dancers to the Kode Redd Auditions

ST. LOUIS — Anthony “Redd” Williams is one of the best hip-hop dancers. It’s one thing to dance, but another to teach, and Anthony does both with excellence. He has his own dance studio on Olive Boulevard in U-City. Tonight and tomorrow, he’s having auditions for his dance company at the studio. Sign-in begins at 6 pm, with auditions at 7 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

