Tim’s Travels: Elevate Outdoor elevates their show of appreciation to employee

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery, which opened in downtown St. Louis in November, features a menu of brunch offerings and specialty beverages like split-cup drinks and a latte flight. Nyshaun Harvey and her father, Larry Green, conceived the restaurant. Harvey opened the original Latte Lounge in November 2020 in Florissant, where she also owns a child care facility two doors away. Green, meanwhile, owns a construction company and events space, and when the 5,400-square-foot space next to his HG Events became available, the father-daughter duo combined forces to bring their first full-service restaurant to fruition.
Comments / 0