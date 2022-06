One of the greatest rebounders ever was Dennis Rodman. He was the ultimate role player. Some players let their egos get the best of them. They want to score in big bunches despite knowing that is not their skill set. Rodman played with some legit scorers in Isiah Thomas, David Robinson, and Michael Jordan. Each of them needed a true role player, which is right where Rodman came into play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO