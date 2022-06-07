ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Vaughan Says No Mask Mandate For Greensboro

By John Hammer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro is not going to have a mask mandate, according to Mayor Nancy Vaughan. On Monday, June 6, Vaughan said emphatically and repeatedly that she was not going to impose a mask mandate on the City of Greensboro despite the fact that COVID-19 numbers are up. Vaughan said, “I’ve...

FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro mayor addresses COVID-19 concerns during council meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan addressed COVID-19 concerns during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower also spoke about her recent battle with COVID-19. The conversation in Greensboro comes a day after Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a recommendation for people to wear masks indoors. As of June 6, there are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Scrutiny Grows On Questionable Town Of Sedalia Practices

They say that all publicity is good publicity. However, the person who said that must not have known a lot about local governments – which, to a large extent, like to fly well under the radar. The sleepy little town of Sedalia, North Carolina, for instance – with a...
SEDALIA, NC
FOX8 News

Over a dozen Kernersville tenants forced out of homes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen people are packing up decades of memories they made inside their apartments at 110 Woodbine Street in Kernersville. 70-year-old Jesse Cowpers spent almost half his life in apartment A1. “You can hear the birds. It’s so quiet. It’s so peaceful,” Cowpers said. Those are all things he’s […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Some of the most overvalued homes in US in Triad, study shows

(WGHP) — Some of the most overvalued homes in the nation could be in the Piedmont Triad. Two cities in the Piedmont Triad ranked in the top 50 US housing markets, according to a Florida Atlantic University study. Greensboro is listed at #31, and Winston-Salem isn’t far behind at #33. The average price for a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Greensboro firm buys local sign company

GREENSBORO — Three-and-a-half years after Kieffer | Starlite sign company purchased Burton Signs of Mount Airy — and less than a year after announcing an expansion at the local plant — Kieffer | Starlite has opted to sell the facility as part of a company-wide, multi-month reorganization.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Bell Family Makes $1 Million Gift to Establish an Endowment

The gift will be used to create the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 9, 2022 – Jackie and Steven “Steve” Bell of Greensboro, North Carolina, recently made a $1 million gift to High Point University. This gift was made in conjunction with the Bell Foundation to establish the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: June 7, 2022

We caught a few OK bass tonight at Buffalo Lake, but a very disturbing adventure. I met a friend (18 years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department) at 6 p.m. As I pulled up, a car pulled into the adjacent unoccupied Hams property with two occupants. A young Hispanic got out and walked on to the posted property. My friend immediately approached him, and the individual advised he had lost a bracelet on the property and was looking for it. At that time my friend thinks the individual noticed his T-shirt, which appeared to have a law enforcement shield on it. The individual immediately left saying something smart. My friend had seen these two ride by earlier very slowly and truly believes they were there to rob us.
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

2021 North Carolina Debutante Ball held in Raleigh

RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
FOX8 News

Guilford County church helps prepare for active shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With recent gun violence in surrounding neighborhoods and mass shootings happening across the country, one small church in High Point is being proactive in keeping themselves safe. Guilford County sheriff Danny Rogers visited Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist church to help members of the congregation prepare for a possible active shooter situation. Rogers brought […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro City Council Budget Public Hearing Over In Minutes

The public hearing on the proposed Greensboro 2022-2023 fiscal year budget at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7 lasted a little over three minutes. City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba’s proposed budget includes the largest tax increase in the history of Greensboro, a water and sewer rate increase, a garbage pick-up fee increase, a house hazardous waste fee increase and increases in fire inspection and development fees.
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
High Point University

Community Leaders Join HPU’s Board of Visitors

High Point University welcomes 11 community leaders to the Board of Visitors. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed 11 new members to its Board of Visitors. Among the new members are distinguished Triad community leaders, business owners and CEOs.
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Turns To Cash To Lure Detention Officers

As many people know by now, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is seeking qualified applicants to join its detention staff, which runs and patrols the county’s two jails – one in downtown Greensboro and one in downtown High Point. Like many businesses in the community and across...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

A Greensboro used car lot owner made a shocking discovery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro used car lot owner made a shocking discovery after returning to work from vacation. Several cars missing from the lot, and even more car keys are missing. Gran Motor Sports on Manley Avenue has been in operation since 2017. The used car dealership is...
GREENSBORO, NC

