PROVIDENCE – There was a script to adhere to regarding the estimated 3,000 season-ticket holders that flocked to the Providence College campus Monday night. Items on the docket included Ed Cooley once again being presented with the Naismith National Coach of the Year award, this time before the Friar Faithful. There was also one final public salute to Bob Driscoll as he prepares to set sail into the well-deserved retirement phase of his life after spending the past two decades as PC’s athletic director. Even Nate Watson took to the microphone.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO