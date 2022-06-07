Barry County Sheriff Files Lawsuit Against Michigan Officials Over Election Fraud Investigation

(CBS DETROIT) – A West Michigan sheriff is now suing the state.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf claims he’s under investigation for investigating unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Newschannel 3 reporter Mike Krafcik says he called and texted the sheriff, but didn’t hear back, and was told he wasn’t in the office today.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office would not confirm if it’s investigating the sheriff’s office and it is unclear what prompted the probe.

Leaf’s suit claims local and state law enforcement are interfering with his office’s ongoing investigation into unfounded claims voter fraud.

More than 250 audits in Michigan have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Trump also won Barry County.

Now, Leaf’s 45-page lawsuit claim state officials are in the process of questioning Barry County deputies, even subpoenaing one deputy.

The sheriff launched the voter fraud investigation about a year ago.

Prior to that, a judge threw out a 2020 lawsuit Leaf filed to seize voting machines countywide.

“I think he’s upset because he filed the lawsuit to confiscate all of our tabulators and that was shut down,” said Robin Hawthorne, Rutland Township Clerk. “He’s using taxpayer dollars on this witch hunt.”

One county official says leaf has paid hundreds of dollars from the sheriff’s office budget to pay for public record requests as part of his investigation.

The Barry County prosecutor says she expects the sheriff’s office to submit its final report next week.

