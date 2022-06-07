ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlY5V_0g3LeIuI00

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police.

Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9EuJ_0g3LeIuI00

Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen.

On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him.

Police did not release any other information.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in armed robbery at west side store

Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side. Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for man who robbed a Family Dollar in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

'It was me or him': Detroit man fatally shoots home intruder

A lawful and trained gun owner fatally shot a home intruder outside his Detroit home Tuesday. Maiso Jackson woke up around 4:30 a.m. after he heard a man outside banging on his front door, he said. The man was "talking about how someone owed him money, I said, 'No one...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Police seek motive in fatal shooting of jeweler in Oak Park

A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
OAK PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Detroit Police Department#Crescent Drive#Evergreen#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Detroit News

Detroit police find 2 dead in home after gunshots heard

Detroit police are working to identify suspects wanted in connection with the slayings of two people found dead Wednesday on the city's east side. Officers responded to a home on the 19900 block of St. Aubin around 1:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported there, Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper told The Detroit News.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Multiple People Arrested After Shooting At Detroit High School

(CBS DETROIT) – Multiple people have been arrested following a shooting at a high school in Detroit on Tuesday. Officials say there were shots fired in the parking lot of John J. Pershing high school, located at 18875 Ryan Road, WWJ reports. The shooting happened after the school day was done and school officials say the football team and coaches were on the field at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, and the shooter, along with multiple other individuals were arrested. The names of those arrested have not been released. No other details have been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect: 'It was me or him'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Suspects attempt U-Haul snatch and grab at west Detroit vape shop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for the suspects behind an attempted snatch and grab on Detroit's west side that left the front of a vacant business completely demolished. The storefront was turned to ruble after a U-Haul truck appeared to have backed into the business. According to police,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

15-year-old driver going 90mph on Belle Isle causes 4-car crash

DETROIT -- A 15-year-old who was driving on a level-one graduated license admitted to causing a four-car crash on Belle Isle last month after he was driving at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the teen admitted to traveling on the island at speeds between 80 and 90mph when he was unable to navigate a curve and sideswiped a parked car.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Landfill search for ‘likely murdered’ 17-year-old tops $200K, chief says

DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy