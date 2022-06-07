ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on Disney+

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has been a box-office hit—find out how you can watch it at home on Disney+.

It's been a big year for the multiverse. The first big Marvel movie of 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness , was a box office smash when it debuted in May—and now it’s coming to streaming. The Benedict Cumberbatch-helmed film, which follows Doctor Strange's continued story alongside Wanda Maximoff, Wong and more, will soon be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22 . Here’s everything you need to know to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Where can you stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness ?

You can stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness and the rest of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ . The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi , Turning Red and upcoming series like Ms. Marvel .

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness about?

Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on Disney+ starting June 22.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness brings together two of the most powerful, magical Avengers: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who both played integral roles defeating Thanos in the Avengers films but who now must face off against one another.

As part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Multiverse of Madness is also one of the first to incorporate elements of a Marvel series, WandaVision , into its plot. Co-starring with Cumberbatch and Olsen in the film are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ starting at $8/month or $80 for a year’s subscription. Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to new films like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness , Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin , The Little Mermaid , Frozen and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High , The Descendants , Kim Possible and The Owl House . The service also has a lot of properties you might not expect, like Glee , Diary of a Wimpy Kid , Bluey , Black-ish , The Beatles: Get Back and more.

