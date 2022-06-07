ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott to headline Day N Vegas Festival

By Sommer Brokaw
 2 days ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott is back as a Day N Vegas festival headliner for the first time since his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston where eight people died in a stampede.

Scott will be the headliner on Sunday, the last day of the September 2-4 weekend for the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, following SZA as the headliner on Friday, and J. Cole as the headliner Saturday, according to the full lineup released from the festival on Tuesday.

Other performers include Playboy Carti, H.E.R., and Baby Keem.

The festival also announced that a pre-sale will start this Friday.

Scott was replaced by Post Malone at the Day N Vegas festival last year following the Astroworld Festival in Houston where a crowd rushed toward the stage while Scott was performing, leaving eight people dead and more than 300 injured from the stampede.

Since then, Scott's career has shown signs of a comeback, with his recent performance at the Billboard Music Awards, along with his upcoming headline performance at Day N Vegas, and upcoming Primera Festival performances in November in South America.

