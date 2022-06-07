ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels Spent $191M And Got A Franchise-Worst Losing Streak

By Chris Kuc
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Angels have one of the highest payrolls in MLB — and a 12-game losing streak to show for it. Los Angeles (27-29) continued its freefall in the AL West standings Monday with a loss to the Red Sox in Anaheim, tying their previous all-time losing streak. On...

frontofficesports.com

ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Angels never had much confidence in Joe Maddon entering season

2022 was a make-or-break year for Joe Maddon as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s recent 12-game losing streak turned into a breaking point. The Angels on Tuesday fired Maddon amid their losing streak in hopes that a new voice will help turn things around. They never really had much confidence in him this year anyway.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Explains Who The Angels Whiffed On At Manager

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
ANAHEIM, CA
