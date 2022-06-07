ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modified Lockdowns Lifted After ‘Threatening Posts’ at Chehalis, Centralia Schools on Back-to-Back Days

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 2 days ago
Schools in the Chehalis School District were in a modified lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning after a “threatening post” was sent to a W.F. West High School student on social media.

“This morning, we became aware of a possible threat reported by a student. We placed our schools on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” said Chehalis School District Security and Safety Officer Todd Thornburg in a written statement to The Chronicle.

“The Chehalis (Police Department) responded, and we worked with them to evaluate the threat and ultimately decided to lift the modified lockdown,” Thornburg said. “We take every threat very seriously and work closely with the Chehalis Police Department.”

The lockdown comes a day after a social media post including a picture of “a student who appeared to be holding a rifle-like gun” with the caption “dont come to school tmr” circulated among students at neighboring Centralia High School.

The post that was sent to the W.F. West student on Tuesday “is similar in nature to the one that was sent to a neighboring school district earlier this week,” wrote the Chehalis School District in a message to students and families.

“The post does not mention any student, W.F. West, or any Chehalis schools. But, out of an abundance of caution, our schools are on modified lockdown,” the district stated.

Classes remained in session but the exterior doors were locked with a monitored traffic flow, according to the district.

The student pictured in the social media post that made the rounds through Centralia High School on Monday and those responsible for posting the threat have been identified and have been removed from school for the duration of the term, Centralia High School announced Monday.

“There is no indication that the threat was credible at any time before, during or after the social media post. There is no indication that there is a credible threat moving forward,” Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe wrote in a letter to students and families on Monday. “There is an indication that the post was circulated as a prank or hoax but we are continuing our investigation to ensure student safety into the future,” wrote Lowe.

Centralia High School officials contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office as soon as they learned of the social media threat and “took some basic precautions while in talks with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff, including ensuring all outside doors were locked,” according to the district.

Law enforcement met with high school officials and contacted the student or students responsible for the post that same day.

“Please take this opportunity to talk as a family about the appropriate use of social media platforms and the consequences that may arise from using them for pranks, hoaxes, etc.,” wrote Lowe.

The threatening posts come two weeks after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, in an attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The shooter had reportedly posted concerning messages and a photo of the gun in group chats and one-on-one messages on social media prior to the shooting, according to ABC News.

One week after the attack, on May 31, the Morton Police Department responded to what was later determined to be a prank call to Arbor Health Morton Hospital claiming a child had been shot at Morton Elementary School and needed an ambulance.

“Please speak to your kids and talk to them tonight and let them know that this kind of stuff is unacceptable and isn’t funny in the least bit,” Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar said in a video message to the Morton community posted to the police department’s Facebook page on May 31.

The Morton Police Department had pulled together its resources to have a strong presence at the three surrounding school districts that week in light of the shooting in Texas, according to Morningstar.

“With everything that’s happened and all the resources we pulled together today so we could have a really dense, positive presence at all the school districts on the east end, the last thing we need is to do is tie up those resources chasing ghosts for someone who thinks it’s funny to, again, make a prank call stating someone is shot and needs an ambulance right now,” Morningstar said.

He added that students and families could expect to see a more visible police presence at East County schools going forward and encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact the Morton Police Department at 360-496-6663.

The incident at Morton Elementary School remains under investigation, according to the Morton Police Department.

Chronicle

Meet W.F. West High School’s Top 10 Graduates

W.F. West High School and Centralia High School joined together early last month to honor and recognize the top 10 academic seniors from each school for the class of 2022. W.F. West High School ranks its top 10 graduating seniors by grade point average (GPA), and students must graduate with honors or be a Running Start college student.
