Centralia, WA

Top 25: Centralia, Chehalis Students and Scholarship Recipients Honored at Annual Rob Fuller Luncheon

By The Chronicle staff
 4 days ago
The top 25 graduating seniors from W.F. West High School applaud each other during a scholarship luncheon in Chehalis on Monday. The seniors were each asked to introduce themselves and to share their future plans.

The top 25 seniors from Centralia High School and W.F. West High School, as well as scholarship recipients from Adna High School, gathered alongside family and community members at Jester's Auto Museum & Event Center on Monday for a celebration of their accomplishments and to share their future plans.

The 2022 Rob Fuller Top 25 Scholarship Luncheon was hosted by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.

Below are lists of the top 25 students from Centralia and W.F. West high schools.

Centralia High School

Riley Babka, Athens Corona-Garcia, Trinity Dawson, Annarazelle Garcia, Asia Gardner, Lilly Gress, Jadyn Hawley, Elizabeth Hopkins, Landon Kaut, Annabelle Lewis, Jennifer Lopez, Isabella Martinez, Steven Neely, Leslie Nehls, Lucy Nowicki, Ella Orr, Victoriano Reyes, Hannah Robbins, Evie Rooklidge, Christopher Rose, Madelyn Sievert, Austin Ulrigg, Nathen Wethington, Natalie Wilkerson, Brandon Yeung, Shelby Zandecki

W.F. West High School

Reese Blinks, Lily Bagley, Wesley Bowers, Joseph Chung, Kaylynne Dowling, Amelia Etue, Abigail Finley, Xavier Flores, Emma Greene, Accadia Hazlett, Elaina Koenig, Claire Kuykendall, Logan Moore, Myah O’Neill, Jocelyn Robertson, Cassandra Sanchez-Franco, Ian Schow, Taylor Shipp, Kambriah Simper, Carissa Smith, Mimi Tien, Audrey Toynbee, Mason Walters, Elsa Wearner, Anna White

Scholarships were awarded to the following students:

  • Rainier Connect STEM Scholarship: Austin Ulrigg
  • Centralia Community Foundation Scholarship: Evie Rooklidge
  • Visiting Nurses Scholarship: Annarazelle Garcia
  • TwinStar Scholarship: Taylor Shipp
  • Cheyllyn Collinsworth Scholarship: Evie Rooklidge
  • Title Guaranty Company of Lewis County Scholarship: Claire Kuykendall
  • Olivia Mitchell Scholarship: Alyssa Davis
  • Rob Fuller Scholarships: Esmeralda Acuna-Gaspar, Kate Alexander, Amelia Etue, Logan Moore, Gideon Priest and Cassandra Sanchez-Franco
Look for an updated version of this story in Thursday’s edition of The Chronicle.

