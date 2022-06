Effort to share water between districts reveals obstacles irrigators pledge to tackle. Players in the Deschutes River Basin got creative with centuries-old water laws this year as two irrigation districts took a step toward sharing water. Patrons in the Central Oregon Irrigation District leased water from about 90 acres to North Unit Irrigation District, far short of the 1,200-acre limit COID set. That could mean up to 387 acre feet of additional water for North Unit, depending on how the drought limits water to COID. At first glance, that may not seem like a success — but that depends on how you measure success.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO