ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche return to Colorado after Western Conference Final sweep

By Alex Rose
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTiUL_0g3LcFKX00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After coming back from behind to beat the Edmonton Oilers in an overtime thriller and complete the series sweep, the Colorado Avalanche are returning home in Denver.

The Avs are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 as all eyes turn to the Eastern Conference Final. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers are up 2-1 in that series.

The Avalanche are returning to Denver International Airport following their series win in Canada.

You can watch remarks from players and Coach Jared Bednar on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Odds to Win Stanley Cup Are Ridiculous

The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Edmonton Oilers and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, and will play against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. It's worth noting that they will have home-ice advantage against whichever team they end up facing.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits Artturi Lehkonen with ultimate praise after OT goal to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in over 20 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after Artturi Lehkonen became the newest hero of the Avs with his game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen did not just booked the Avalanche a ticket to the grandest stage of the NHL, but also made Colorado’s front office look incredibly good.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Trade with the Avalanche at your own risk

Since being hired as general manager of the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2013-14 season Joe Sakic has steadily put together one of the NHL’s best and most talented teams. On Monday, they completed a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers to punch their ticket to the organization’s first Stanley Cup Final since the 2000-01 season. It has them just four wins away from the championship that will validate all of the hype that has been built over the past five years around this core group of players.
DENVER, CO
Financial World

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog: We're not done!

The Colorado Avalanche will play in the Stanley Cup final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar stressed that the goal is to win the cup and that they are not happy just playing in the finals. "We have one step left, and I don't feel like any of our guys are satisfied," he said, as quote by NHL.com "Advancing has been great, but it hasn't been our goal from the start.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
NHL

Sakic's moves before Trade Deadline big reason Avalanche are in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Joe Sakic's wheeling and dealing prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 has played a significant role in the Colorado Avalanche reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years. Just ask Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche center was practically giddy after forward...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Edmonton Oilers#The Colorado Avalanche#The Stanley Cup Final#The New York Rangers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
KREX

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

More than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy