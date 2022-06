TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is lowering its adoption fees and looking for pet foster families as its seeing an influx of animals. “We quite literally only have one open dog kennel in our facility today,” communications coordinator Emi Griess wrote in a Tuesday email. “We have been very grateful for our new shelter at 21st and Belle since we moved into it in January of 2013, but right now, even this big, beautiful building is not enough to house the number of lost and homeless dogs needing our help. We are so proud that we have not had to euthanize strictly for space reasons since moving into this building, and we want to keep it that way. We need your help!”

