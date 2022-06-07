Equipment Access

What does it mean to always be watching? Do animals deserve the right of privacy? This spring, students in the visual arts/environmental sciences course “The Visible Wild” asked themselves these questions and more as they explored wildlife habitats adjacent to Princeton’s campus. Led by Director and Professor of Visual Arts Jeff Whetstone, students watched nature both in person and by trail camera, studying animal populations and behavior with the goal of creating artworks from their field research. In this video, the team shares how encountering raw material from the wild inspired new approaches to making art.

