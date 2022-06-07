ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Equipment Access

Princeton University
 4 days ago

Students enrolled in courses through the Program in Visual Arts will receive the equipment and supplies needed for each course at no personal cost. Equipment such as still and video cameras, sound and lighting equipment is limited to visual arts majors and...

arts.princeton.edu

Princeton University

Inaugural Inclusive Academy Symposium celebrates the ‘genius and joy’ of underrepresented graduate students and postdocs

At Princeton University’s Graduate School’s first-ever Inclusive Academy Symposium, Courtney DelPo, a Ph.D. student in chemistry, said it was reassuring to hear stories about the many potential paths leading to success as she makes her own way through her doctoral program and beyond. Listening to accomplished speakers who...
Princeton University

In “The Visible Wild,” Environmental Science and Art Intersect

What does it mean to always be watching? Do animals deserve the right of privacy? This spring, students in the visual arts/environmental sciences course “The Visible Wild” asked themselves these questions and more as they explored wildlife habitats adjacent to Princeton’s campus. Led by Director and Professor of Visual Arts Jeff Whetstone, students watched nature both in person and by trail camera, studying animal populations and behavior with the goal of creating artworks from their field research. In this video, the team shares how encountering raw material from the wild inspired new approaches to making art.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Yiyun Li Named Director of Princeton University’s Program in Creative Writing

Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts has named award-winning writer Yiyun Li as the new director of the University’s Program in Creative Writing. Li, a Professor of Creative Writing on the Princeton faculty since 2017, succeeds Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, who has led the program since 2019. Li begins her tenure as director on July 1.
PRINCETON, NJ

