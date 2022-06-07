Rawlins City Council postpones meeting due to lack of quorum

In an update to a story Bigfoot 99 has been following, the Board of Carbon County Commissioners authorized the chairman’s signature on a formal resolution denying the conditional use permit as requested by the Simpson Ridge Green Hydrogen Project. Cali O’Hare has the latest. Pictured above: Nicholas Bair...
In Rawlins, where mandatory water restrictions went into effect early in the spring and likely will remain in place through the summer, the future of the downtown splash pad remains in doubt. No one can say when the ribbon will be cut and the grand opening celebrated. Although the interactive...
After less than two years as Carbon County’s mental health examiner, Denise Rice has resigned from the position. The Board of Commissioners plans to advertise for the position, which state law requires. Mental health examiners provide clinical analysis and recommendations in some cases that come before law enforcement and...
CASPER, Wyo. — Dispersed camping is available at a large section of what is now public land that the Bureau of Land Management recently acquired from the Marton family southwest of Casper. The 35,670 acres the BLM acquired, mainly from offshore royalty revenues through the Land and Water Conservation...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although retired Army colonel Denton Knapp admits he’s not a frontrunner candidate in the Republican race for U.S. Congress, he’s not letting a new job be an excuse to drop out of the race. Earlier this week, Knapp started...
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County law enforcement was able to arrest an escapee following a brief chase west of Casper on Wednesday, according to a release from the Mills Police Department. The U.S. Marshals alerted Natrona County law enforcement on Wednesday that 37-year-old Christopher Blevins, who had escaped last...
In Rawlins, the thrift store on Cedar Street is celebrating its 20th anniversary next week with all kinds of festivities. The nonprofit organization is more than just a thrift store. Cali O’Hare has the story. Pictured above: File photo of the Rawlins Thrift Store. Photo by Cali O’Hare/Bigfoot 99....
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for Antonio Harrington, a local and wanted person for multiple felonies. “If you have information pertaining to his location, please call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7517,” the department said on social media.
Jack's mother has shared that Jack is home and is safe. "It was due to people who had read the article and seen the FB posts that they noticed Jack and called and texted and messaged!" his mother stated. "It was a collective effort of love and eyes and heart and community! We could not be more grateful!!"
Police in Casper, Wyoming, on Tuesday released surveillance footage as a part of an arson investigation after they say a person in May attempted to burn down a building set to become the state's only procedural abortion clinic. No injuries were reported in the fire that damaged the inside of...
After a two-year hiatus, Casper will once again have a familiar face in the Eastridge Mall food court area. The Twisted Pretzel will be opening soon in the mall. The new eatery will be run by Carol Allred, who is affectionately know as the "Pretzel Lady", as she ran the previous location for almost thirty years.
CASPER Wyo. — Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said in a statement to Oil City that officers carrying out a search warrant led to a heavy police presence in a Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon. K2 Radio News reported that multiple police vehicles were on the scene...
CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - The Casper Police Department is releasing video and images of a May 25 arson investigation to seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest of the suspect.
One of my favorite parts about summer is the return of markets. Farmer's markets, artisan markets, you name it, I love them all! So if you love markets as much as I do, here's some good news: starting Saturday, the Summer Market Days return to Laramie!. Shop Local at the...
A Rawlins Police sergeant and his K9 partner are uninjured following a pursuit that ended with the suspect backing his vehicle into the cruiser. Cali O’Hare reports. Pictured above: File photo of Sgt. Joel Robertson and K9 Bella, who were involved in a collision with a suspected drunk driver on June 2nd. Photo courtesy of RPD.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?
