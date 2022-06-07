ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

A Day of Praise, Food & Fun at the Juneteenth: Let Freedom Ring Celebration!

By Emily Robinson
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a party with a purpose out on...

WSET

The best summer activities for kids and families to enjoy

Every diligent parent is constantly looking for the best summer activities for their kids. Whether it is a local tennis camp, sports leagues, or arts and crafts events, there is no shortage of summer activities and youth entertainment to fill each summer day. From visiting Riverside Park Spray ground to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Summer in Lynchburg Has Arrived, Are You Ready?

Already running out of things to do with your kids this summer? The United Way of Central Virginia has over 50 indoor/outdoor activities for you to do with your little ones to beat the heat and learn something new while school is out.
LYNCHBURG, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Spreading sunshine all around Caswell and beyond

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. I guess you’d say, that's what makes me feel this way………”. A song that made it to the top of the charts and raised eyebrows in 1965. The lyrics of the song are written about a special girl who makes David Ruffin, the lead singer of the group called The Temptations, smile. Actually, the song initiative was written by Smokey Robinson as a dedication to his wife, Claudette Robinson, according to Wikipedia. Just thinking out loud, shouldn’t we all apply that to our lives? Can we find it in our busy schedules to make someone else smile?
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Space Rabbit Coffee Company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve spent enough money on coffee, might as well see if I can sell it,” joked Space Rabbit Coffee Company owner Tanner Ratcliffe. He was a career nurse. “I used to work at Roanoke Memorial,” said Ratcliffe. After he left Roanoke Memorial,...
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Gretna, VA
WSET

Movies in the Park Returns to Riverfront!

Stop by Riverfront Park a little earlier this year for Movies in the Park for their new addition of food truck vendors to get our munchies before the film- take a look at what they're showing first!. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park! We’re thrilled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime festival returns to the Star City. The Henry Street Heritage Festival will return September 17 to Elmwood Park. It’s an event filled with food, entertainment, shopping and educational forums. Its goal is to celebrate and showcase African-American heritage as expressed through the performing...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bacon St. Bagels expanding to Forest

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — The more bagels, the better! Bacon St. Bagels is coming to the Forest area. They are opening a new truck off of Route 221 in the same parking lot as Rookie's. Jordan Hawkins, owner of Bacon St., said this has been in the works for...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews new Roanoke restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill. One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake. The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic. Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has...
ROANOKE, VA
#Let Freedom Ring
caswellmessenger.com

Local band’s success continues to grow

In the 1970’s, musical groups that drew from many different influences were known as having a “mixed bag” in their performances and playlists. A popular local group, Boule, certainly fits that description. Whether it be soul music, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, or Top 40, Boule comes through every time doing it right.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WFXR

Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosts dock party for the community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Rescue Mission of Roanoke wants the community to come together for some fun on Friday. They will be hosting a Dock Party that is jammed packed with music, food, and entertainment on Friday, June 10. It will take place in the parking lot of the G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'It's a blessing:' Center for veterans opens new community hub

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, the National Center for Healthy Veterans celebrated a brand new addition to its property: a new community center. The 340-acre farm houses veterans to help them heal and return them back to society. Robert Lyon is a survivor. "As I spiraled it became...
ALTAVISTA, VA
visitroanokeva.com

5 Things to Do at the 2022 Salem Fair in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The Salem Fair is a beloved annual summer tradition in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the largest fair in Virginia and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. The fair takes place at the Salem Civic Center and this year’s event...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Downtown Branch of Lynchburg Public Library reopening

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown branch of the Lynchburg Public Library is finally set to reopen this month. Lynchburg Public Library Director, Beverly Blair, said the library closed in 2020 due to COVID and then construction at City Hall prolonged the closure. She said it's exciting this space...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Tacos Locos reopens after signing new lease

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tacos Locos was closed down for about two weeks last month after their lease expired. They just reopened this week after signing a one-year lease extension with their landlord. The restaurant is owned by Mario Valdivieso and his mother Monserrat Abarzua. Valdivieso said they had...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Downtown Putt Around pops up in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to perfect your short game and see how many hole-in-ones you can make. Downtown Putt Around will have you take on nine holes on its mini-golf course in downtown Roanoke. The course will pop up at different locations throughout the downtown area beginning Thursday, June 23. Get ready to test your skill at the first location, at Century Plaza located at 14 Church Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Summer food programs roll out in SW, central Virginia with free meals

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
VIRGINIA STATE

