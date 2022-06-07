A Day of Praise, Food & Fun at the Juneteenth: Let Freedom Ring Celebration!

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. I guess you’d say, that's what makes me feel this way………”. A song that made it to the top of the charts and raised eyebrows in 1965. The lyrics of the song are written about a special girl who makes David Ruffin, the lead singer of the group called The Temptations, smile. Actually, the song initiative was written by Smokey Robinson as a dedication to his wife, Claudette Robinson, according to Wikipedia. Just thinking out loud, shouldn’t we all apply that to our lives? Can we find it in our busy schedules to make someone else smile?

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO