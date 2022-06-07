ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HunnySwap Launches the Most Fun and Engaging DEX on Avalanche

By Bitcoinist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a year since the birth of HunnyFinance and we are proud to have the support of the community to bring us this far. We have been expanding on our products, building on different DeFi DApps, adding on across chain capabilities, etc. We have been working very hard to deliver...

Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Verge

Crypto winter has come, and Coinbase is in trouble

Coinbase is pulling back on its hiring efforts. In a memo posted to Coinbase’s site, chief people officer L.J. Brock announced that Coinbase is putting a pause on hiring new employees, as well as rescinding several job offers already accepted by prospective workers, citing “current market conditions and ongoing business prioritization efforts.”
Terraform Labs Employee In Hot Water For Stealing Company’s Bitcoin

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency launched an investigation against an employee from Terraform Labs, who is allegedly involved in the embezzlement of corporate funds in Bitcoin from the company in May. South Korean police stood by its findings that the employee’s unlawful act was purely personal and did not involve Terraform...
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Comes To “The World’s Longest Running Crypto Exchange”

The world’s “longest running crypto exchange” has listed the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) after initially planning on doing so back in December of last year. The exchange’s announcement saying it would support SHIB included other assets that are already listed, including dYdX ($DYDX), Gala ($GALA), and Perpetual Protocol ($PERP).
u.today

187 Billion SHIB Grabbed by "BlueWhale0159" Whale as Shiba Price Keeps Falling

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Improving The Privacy Of The Lightning Network’s Gossip Protocol

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. The Lightning protocol works by atomically updating payments across multiple payment channels in such a way that everything confirms or fails all together — i.e., it routes payments across multiple hops. An integral part of any routing-based system is a routing table, a collection of all the information necessary to actually construct a path from point A to point B. Without this information, you can’t really route anything anywhere because you don’t know how to get the information from where it is to where you want it to go. Lightning obviously requires a routing table, which is what the gossip protocol specified in BOLT 7 accomplishes; the propagation and maintenance of the record of channels available on the network to route payments through.
bitcoinist.com

How This U.S. Cable Provider Will Launch Loyalty Coin On Cardano

Per an official post by Input-Output Global (IOG), a major cable provider in the U.S. DISH Network will launch a decentralized identification and loyalty program on the Cardano blockchain. The publicly-traded company gave its “first step” into the deployment of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Related Reading |...
bitcoinist.com

Why PayPal Will Finally Let You Send Crypto To External Wallets

Payment processor PayPal will allow users to transfer their crypto to external wallets and exchanges, according to a statement from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President at the company. The new feature was highly demanded by the users, the executive confirmed. Related Reading | Crypto Market Downtrend Resumes, Here’s...
