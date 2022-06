TGH has been recognized for a second time by Newsweek for world-class care of newborns and mothers. Tampa General Hospital once again has delivered on its promise to be one of the safest and most innovative academic health systems in the United States. For the second time in two years, TGH has been named as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 by Newsweek magazine.

