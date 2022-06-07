New Mexico’s 2022 Primary Election Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, June 7, is primary election day in New Mexico. Voting centers all around the state open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and polls will close at 7 p.m.

Voters will get the chance to weigh in on a number of races on the ballot, including some key U.S. House seats and governor. Results from New Mexico’s 2022 Primary Election are expected to roll out after the polls close at 7 p.m. and KRQE News 13 will have the latest updates.

KRQE News 13’s Digital Studio will be providing live coverage of results , expected to start around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can also watch for results on-air on KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX New Mexico; at 10 p.m. on CBS; and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX New Mexico.

