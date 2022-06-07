Man accused of killing Juneau County judge dies in hospital
By Todd Richmond
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. - A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau...
HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than two billion dollars in pandemic relief funds and the latest round aims at helping students catch up on what they missed. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down his latest investigation where he found one local school administrator who turned a learning loss into a financial gain for his own household. Bryan explains how he was tipped off to this issue in the first place. Plus, he'll talk about what the school board of the Hartford Joint 1 School District had to say about it. You'll also hear about why this could potentially be a larger problem of transparency in school governance and administration.
HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a public health alert on Thursday, June 9 regarding the increase in opioid overdoses seen at the emergency departments in Washington County. DHS identified four reports of suspected opioid overdose from May 29 through June 4. Officials offer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person died and three others were injured, one critically, in a Jefferson County UTV crash Monday, June 6. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the town of Waterloo just before 5 p.m. The UTV and another vehicle collided at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A wildlife care center in southeast Wisconsin is caring for hundreds of animals. It's been an extremely busy season for the staff. But the amount of animals coming into the center is getting to be too much. At the Wildlife in Need Center in Oconomowoc, workers have...
Comments / 0