Man accused of killing Juneau County judge dies in hospital

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than two billion dollars in pandemic relief funds and the latest round aims at helping students catch up on what they missed. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down his latest investigation where he found one local school administrator who turned a learning loss into a financial gain for his own household. Bryan explains how he was tipped off to this issue in the first place. Plus, he'll talk about what the school board of the Hartford Joint 1 School District had to say about it. You'll also hear about why this could potentially be a larger problem of transparency in school governance and administration.

17 HOURS AGO