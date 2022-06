GILLETTE, Wyo. — The city of Gillette anticipates the intersection of Burma Avenue and First Street will close for repairs from June 13 through June 24. The street closure form filed June 9 with the city said the repairs were damage from Pacific Steel and showed that road closure signs would be placed in several areas surrounding a work area of about 10,000 square feet.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO