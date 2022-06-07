ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Sam Stevens, Luke Gannon are first Wichita golfers to qualify for US Open since 1997

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

It’s been a quarter of a century since the last time a Wichita men’s golfer qualified for the U.S. Open.

Now there will be a pair of Wichita natives in the major championship field when the U.S. Open begins next Thursday at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Sam Stevens, a 2014 Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate, and Luke Gannon, a 2015 Heights graduate, both earned spots in the field through Monday’s Final Qualifying , where nine regional tournaments were played across the country with 49 invitations to the U.S. Open up for grabs.

Stevens fired a 4-under, 36-hole total of 136 in Springfield, Ohio to grab one of eight spots in the 77-player field, while Gannon shot a 6-under, 36-hole score of 136 in San Francisco to snag one of five spots in the 90-player field.

They are the first Wichita natives to qualify for the U.S. Open since Slade Adams, a 1992 Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate, played in the 1997 U.S. Open and made the cut.

“It’s definitely going to cool to represent Wichita at the U.S. Open,” Stevens told The Eagle. “It’s going to be awesome to have Luke there too. He’s been playing pretty well and I’m so happy for him. We talked on the phone a little (Monday night) and it’s so cool both coming from Wichita and making it through. It was a good day for Wichita golf.”

Monday qualifiers have been good to Stevens this year. Back in February, Stevens won a Monday qualifier to play in the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic and then made the cut, finishing in a tie for 55th place.

The Oklahoma State graduate also earned exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he has made the last five cuts and notched six top-25 finishes this year.

Adding to the significance of the achievement for Stevens was the fact that his grandfather, Johnny, played in the 1969 U.S. Open.

Since a successful collegiate career at Southern Illinois that ended in 2019, Gannon joined PGA Tour Canada in 2022 and played in his first tournament this past weekend.

After missing the cut by five strokes at the Royal Beach Victoria Open on Friday, Gannon traveled across the border — Victoria is located near Seattle — to San Francisco for the Monday qualifier where he played his best 36-hole stretch of the year.

Stevens and Gannon won’t be the only Kansas natives in the field: they will be joined by PGA Tour regular Gary Woodland, a 38-year-old Topeka native, and Topeka native Andrew Beckler, a 2015 Washburn Rural graduate.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Two Wichita natives, four Kansans make field at 2022 U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (KAKE) - The Sunflower State will be well represented at the U.S. Open in 2022. Four Kansans made the field at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts set to start June 19th. Wichita Heights graduate Luke Gannon and Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate Sam Stevens both made the cut...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
City
Victoria, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Pga Tour Canada#Golfers#The Country Club#Honda
KSN.com

Video: Storm rolls through Wichita early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Skyview camera captured the storm rolling through Wichita early Wednesday morning. You can watch the video above. The storm produced heavy rainfall during the morning commute. Storms will clear out through the day. However, the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team is monitoring...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene woman named General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center

An Abilene resident has been named the new General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Kasey Hanney of Abilene will follow current General Manager Susan Trafton when Trafton moves on to a new position in Loveland, Colorado. Hanney started her career at Ike’s Place in Abilene where...
ABILENE, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
303
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy