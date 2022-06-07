ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Taylorsville K-9 officers named ‘Top Dogs’ in the state

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iguop_0g3LZydp00

The Taylorsville Police Department isn’t even a year old, yet their K-9 team is now recognized as one of the best in the state.

The three-person Taylorsville PD K-9 team took part in the Utah Peace Officers Association trials this past weekend at Juan Diego High School.

And you might say they‘re now top dogs in Utah.

Sgt. Jacob Palmer and his partner Koda were part of the team that took first place in the overall competition.

“We’re always going for the overall,” Sgt. Palmer said. “It’s the most sought out, prestigious award that is given at these K-9 trials and it just shows that we’re well-rounded in every category and have top scores overall so it’s very exciting.”

That includes aspects of patrol, search and rescue, detecting narcotics and explosives, and overall agility and technical skill.

Sgt. Palmer says the credit goes to his fellow officers and the hard work they put in with their K-9s, Cowboy and Turbo, getting them up to speed in a relatively short amount of time.

“It’s very rewarding,” Sgt. Palmer said. “Nobody expected that we would hit that level this soon. We went live July 1st, so almost a year, we actually got these dogs in July and August and they were brand new, no training at all and so that’s what we’ve been working hard all year just to get them up and going. They are now, all three of them are certified in both patrol and narcotics and they are actively working the road.”

Sgt. Palmer goes on to say there are no losers in these trials, they all enjoy learning from one another. But he also acknowledges it is nice to take home some hardware.

He says the K-9 officer community is extremely tight knit and when a K-9 is injured or killed in the line of duty it affects all of them deeply.

“That’s the best thing about these guys is that they are willing to do anything for us, even lay down their lives,” Sgt. Palmer said. “And that’s why we love them so much, huh?”

The team also took home third place honors for their K-9’s abilities to detect illegal narcotics.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Utah toddler involved in possible drowning

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 2-year-old girl was the victim of a possible or near drowning Wednesday evening in Herriman, Utah. On Thursday, Sgt. Joshua Jennings with the Herriman Police Department confirmed officers were called to the possible drowning Wednesday. He declined to provide more information about the toddler’s current condition.
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Crews tackle massive vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY. Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews tackled a massive car fire that left a vehicle completely destroyed in Weber County on Wednesday. The Weber Fire District says the burning vehicle was discovered at the intersection of 6600 S. and Hwy 89 in Weber Weber County. The roaring blaze completely engulfed the minivan, leaving the […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Crews rescue seriously injured hiker, biker in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued two seriously injured people who were stranded in two different locations on Tuesday night. Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the first incident involved a mountain biker who was injured after a crash around 6:30 p.m. The biker was discovered about one mile up […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Police searching for missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Police are searching for a South Salt Lake man who’s been missing since Sunday. Cornelis Frederik Bogslag, 30, was last seen on June 5, at his apartment in South Salt Lake. Bogslag missed work on Monday and has not been seen since, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Missing Layton man with special needs safely found

WEDNESDAY 6/8/22 1:05 p.m. LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man with special needs from Layton has now been safely found in Kansas. Layton Police say the missing man, Travis Hicks, 56, made the journey from Utah to Kansas on his own, but has now been reunited with his family. Initially, Hicks had not been […]
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juan Diego#Peace Officers
ABC4

2 in custody following stabbing at UTA station

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men were taken into custody for questioning following a stabbing that happened at a North Temple UTA station Wednesday. The alleged stabbing happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at 500 W. According to UTA, two men and a woman got into an argument on the train platform. Witnesses on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

WARNING: Mountain lion sighted in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in the Pleasant Grove area have reported a mountain lion sighting. Pleasant Grove Animal Control said earlier this week, that the mountain lion was sighted in the area of 2600 N 900 W. The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is aware and is actively trying to trap the animal, […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing boy found by Orem police

UPDATE: TUESDAY, 6/7/22, 8:56 P.M. OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department said the missing boy was found Tuesday night. ———————————————————————————————————————- OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is searching for a young boy with autism that went missing. According to a Facebook post, the young boy was last seen in the area […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Man steals $25k worth of copper from Utah railcar: Police

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly broke into a railcar and allegedly stole 6,000 pounds of copper with a stolen forklift. Brandon Lynn Ginter, 46, was arrested on charges of burglary of a railroad car, a second-degree felony, and theft, a second-degree felony, court records state. On […]
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Prominent Park City attorney charged with felony rape

The Summit County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Joseph Wrona with one count of first-degree felony rape relating to an alleged incident that occurred in March. According to the filing, Wrona entered a condominium where the woman lived and yelled at her about having gone out with friends for St. Patrick’s Day.
PARK CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy