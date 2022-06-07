ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Tiger Woods to skip U.S. Open golf tourney

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oAL6_0g3LZtEC00

June 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods withdrew his name from the U.S. Open field so he can prepare his body for the British Open, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Woods, 46, participated in the first two majors -- the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship -- earlier this season. He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round.

The 2022 U.S. Open will run from June 16 to 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open, as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

The Masters marked Woods' first major golf competition in 17 months, a hiatus linked to his 2021 car crash. He continued to battle pain and struggled to walk in tournaments due to leg injuries he sustained in the crash.

The JP McManus Pro-Am will be held July 4 and 5 at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The British Open is scheduled for July 14 to 17 at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

Woods is the No. 881 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. The PGA Tour scheduled continues with the RBC Canadian Open from Thursday to Sunday at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Moments from Tiger Wood's career

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Report: How LIV Golf Tour Caddies Are Being Treated

It's not just the golfers who are being shown the money by LIV Golf. Caddies are apparently doing pretty well for themselves too. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig shared some of the details of the caddie experience on the fledgling tour in a tweet this afternoon. "The caddies at LIV events...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

US Open Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have committed to playing in the inaugural LIV Golf in London. Despite their decisions, it won't affect their ability to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open. On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association released a statement regarding next week's U.S. Open...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Outfit Thursday

Phil Mickelson showed up to the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series with a very interesting outfit. Mickelson was spotted wearing an outfit that had a blacked out logo of Augusta National on it. It's unclear why Mickelson decided to represent Augusta National this Thursday. Perhaps it's just...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Is Now Ineligible For 2 Significant Golf Events

Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf. While the 37-year-old still plans on competing in majors, he's now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. On Tuesday morning, Johnson confirmed his PGA Tour resignation and said it was a difficult decision to give...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Us Open#British Open#Open Field#The Country Club#St Andrews Links#Pga#The Rbc Canadian Open
The Spun

PGA Tour Star Reveals He's Missing Only 1 Departed Player

Three of golf's biggest names have now defected from the PGA Tour in favor of LIV, but Masters champion Scottie Scheffler can't say he's seen much of a change. “I haven’t really noticed anyone missing this week," Scheffler said via The Athletic's Lukas Weese. "Maybe outside of DJ.”. Over...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed agree multi-year deals with LIV Golf

American duo Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have both joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, according to the Telegraph. Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson confirmed that he had joined the breakaway tour, while it’s reported that Rickie Fowler’s signing is close. “While there has been a lot of...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To U.S. Open's Controversial Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States Golf Association released an official decision on the 2022 U.S. Open. As former PGA Tour stars Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson make their move to the LIV Golf series, some wondered if they would be allowed to compete in the U.S. Open. Well, we finally have our answer.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Marcel Siem had to sell hole in one Porsche

When the dream price becomes a financial burden. It was the blow of his life and a bonus that everyone dreams of. Golf pro Marcel Siem (41) sank his ball on the 17th fairway of the Green Eagle golf course from 152 meters with just one shot at the Porsche European Open near Hamburg in 2017.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods U.S. Open News

On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods announced he won't be competing at the U.S. Open next weekend. "I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," he said. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"
GOLF
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces U.S. Open Decision

Tiger Woods announced just moments ago that he will not be competing at the U.S. Open. "I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said on Twitter. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"
GOLF
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy