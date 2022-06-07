Tiger Woods to skip U.S. Open golf tourney

June 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods withdrew his name from the U.S. Open field so he can prepare his body for the British Open, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Woods, 46, participated in the first two majors -- the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship -- earlier this season. He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round.

The 2022 U.S. Open will run from June 16 to 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open, as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

The Masters marked Woods' first major golf competition in 17 months, a hiatus linked to his 2021 car crash. He continued to battle pain and struggled to walk in tournaments due to leg injuries he sustained in the crash.

The JP McManus Pro-Am will be held July 4 and 5 at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The British Open is scheduled for July 14 to 17 at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

Woods is the No. 881 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. The PGA Tour scheduled continues with the RBC Canadian Open from Thursday to Sunday at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Moments from Tiger Wood's career