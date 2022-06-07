ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China tests new version of world's largest amphibious aircraft as US interest in sea-going planes grows

By Christopher Woody
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhGtk_0g3LZlPc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhsGz_0g3LZlPc00
The new model AG600 amphibious aircraft over Zhuhai, in China's Guangdong Province, May 31, 2022.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

  • A new model of China's AG600 amphibious aircraft conducted its maiden flight on May 31.
  • The AG600 is being developed for disaster response, but its amphibious capability has military implications.
  • The US military is also pursuing aircraft with amphibious capability, reflecting its increased Pacific focus.

An upgraded model of China's massive AG600 amphibious plane took its first flight on May 31, lifting off and landing at an airport in southern China's Guangdong Province.

The latest model of the AG600 brings a new configuration and a higher maximum takeoff weight to the world's largest amphibious aircraft.

Once fully operational, the AG600 would extend China's reach in the maritime-centric Pacific theater. The US military, which is increasing its own focus on Pacific operations, is also looking into developing aircraft with amphibious capability for similar uses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilihf_0g3LZlPc00
The new model of China's AG600 amphibious aircraft on its maiden flight in Zhuhai, May 31, 2022.

Xinhua via Getty Images

Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the AG600's developer, said the aircraft performed several tests during its 20-minute maiden flight — including climbing at constant speed, reducing speed while at level altitude, and simulating a go-around after an aborted landing — and was in good condition with stable systems throughout, according to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency .

AVIC said the new model is specialized for firefighting, with a maximum takeoff weight of 60 metric tons and a capacity for 12 metric tons of water, in addition to a longer range. The firm said the AG600 would be able to serve in firefighting missions in 2023.

AVIC also installed a pressure cabin, fly-by-wire flight controls, integrated avionics, and other firefighting-related systems, according to China's CGTN , another state-run outlet.

That takeoff weight is an increase over the 53.5 metric tons listed for the original model, according to Flight Global , which noted other design changes, including a more rounded upper fuselage and more space under the plane's nose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDMvr_0g3LZlPc00
An earlier model of the AVIC AG600 during a test.

Xinhua/Li Ziheng/Getty

While AVIC and Chinese media have emphasized the AG600's emergency-response role, its size and amphibious capability have drawn attention to its potential military uses, such as combat search-and-rescue and carrying troops and supplies to far-flung bases.

The AG600 is one part of the " large aircraft family " that China is developing, which includes the Y-20, a long-range cargo plane that China's military has used in recent months to deliver humanitarian aid to Tonga and weapons to Serbia — both flights of several thousand miles.

The AG600 has "niche but important capabilities" and can "reach areas that otherwise are hard to get to," Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, told Insider in a 2021 interview .

"They can also support ships that are stranded at sea or just if it needs to connect with some ship at sea where there is no runway," Heath said at the time.

US amphibious efforts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04d8Wo_0g3LZlPc00
A Japanese US-2 in the ocean near the island of Tinian during Cope North 22, February 14, 2022.

US Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille

The US military retired its last seaplane before the end of the Cold War , but its increasing focus on the Pacific and on a potential conflict with China have prompted renewed interest in amphibious aircraft.

Japan's military has long operated the highly capable US-2 amphibious aircraft, primarily for search and rescue, and US Air Force officials toured one in February at the Cope North 22 exercise, during which a US-2 participated in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and aerial-combat drills near the island of Tinian.

US Air Force Special Operations Command has already started a rapid prototyping effort to develop " a removable amphibious float modification " for its workhorse MC-130J .

The effort will allow the Air Force "to increase placement and access" and provide "enhanced logistical capabilities" at sea and near shore, the command said when the effort was announced last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPNFg_0g3LZlPc00
A rendering of an MC-130J with a twin-float amphibious modification.

US Air Force Special Operations Command

This spring, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency issued a notice for its "Liberty Lifter" program, which aims to "design, build, and flight test an affordable, innovative, and disruptive seaplane" that can sustain ground-effect flight at altitudes less than 100 feet above the water and fly at altitudes up to 10,000 feet above sea level.

DARPA says it wants an aircraft that meets the Defense Department's heavy-lift requirement of over 100 tons and "that operates with runway and port independence."

Ground-effect craft, like the Soviets' ekranoplan , skim the water's surface, allowing them to reach high speeds.

While the ekranoplan's height ceiling limited what kind of seas it could operate in, DARPA wants the Liberty Lifter to be able to fly over waves as high as 18 feet, allowing it to operate in 85% to 90% of maritime conditions, the program's manager told Aviation Week .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Military Aircraft#Amphibious Aircraft#Us Air Force#Ag600#Vcg Vcg#Xinhua
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
China
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

Business Insider

521K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy