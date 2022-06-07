ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Donna M. (Reuss) Hutsell

 2 days ago

Donna M. (Reuss) Hutsell – age 71 of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital...

Theda May Lewis

Theda May Lewis – age 70 of Lawson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 06, 2022, at her home in Lawson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LAWSON, MO
Jim Carlson

A Celebration of Life for 86-year old Grant City resident Jim Carlson will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the skating rink in Grant City. Memorials made in Jim’s name will be determined at a later date. The family requests casual dress.
GRANT CITY, MO
Phillip Alfred Pulley

Visitation for 90-year-old Phillip Alfred Pulley of Lawson will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson. Funeral will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Christian Church, Amity, Missouri. Phillip’s Burial at St Joseph Memorial Park 5005, St Joseph, will occur on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Joel Mitchell.
AMITY, MO
Mary Lou Snyder

Visitation for 84-year-old Mary Lou Snyder of Gower will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the First Baptist Church of Gower. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church of Gower. Burial at Allen Cemetery, Gower. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
GOWER, MO
Margaret Shipers

Margaret Ann Shipers, 81, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 26, 1941, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the daughter of Glen Leonard and Lula Mae (Ferguson) Reynolds. On March 7, 1961, she married Wayne “Sonny” Shipers in McFall, Missouri. He preceded her...
PATTONSBURG, MO
Galen Manford Love

Services for 85-year-old Galen Manford Love of Cameron will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Lake Viking Church, Gallatin. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Lake Viking Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.
CAMERON, MO
Brian Eugene Wright

Brian Eugene Wright, 63 of Albany, MO passed away on June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence. Brian was born on June 20, 1958, in Greenville, South Carolina. His parents were the late Eugene Dewey and June Delores Payne-Wright. Brian was also survived by his extended family including: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin) children Mason, Madelyn of Bolivar, MO; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali) children Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase of Lee’s Summit, MO; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan) children Reagan, Brysan of Bethany, MO; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory) children Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon of Indianola, IA; his longtime friend, Ruth Dover of Belton, SC; many extended family and friends in Omaha, NE; South Carolina and Albany, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deborah Wright; paternal grandparents Thomas Benjamin Wright; Mary Gowen Wright; maternal grandparents William Payne; Christine Collins Payne Hickum.
ALBANY, MO
Clinton Charles Stark

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was a tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.
MERCER, MO
Savannah Man Hurt In Tuesday Afternoon Accident

A two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County left a Savannah man with moderate injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Savannah resident Larry R. Nelson was driving a 2016 Volvo southbound on business U.S. 71 two miles north of the junction with Interstate 29 at 1:05 Tuesday afternoon when a 2016 Dodge Caravan being driven by 61-year-old Warrensburg resident Phillip E. Thompson failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of the Nelson vehicle.
SAVANNAH, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Seriously Hurt In Motorcycle Accident

An Excelsior Springs man was left with serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Monday evening in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Larry L. Lake was operating a 1977 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway O just north of 128th street in Ray County at 5:08 P.M. Monday evening when the motorcycle experienced a mechanical defect causing it to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Chillicothe Man Hurt in Moniteau County Wreck

A Chillicothe man was among two people that suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle Moniteau County wreck Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol 70-year-old Jefferson City resident Dora M. Chambers was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Galant at 2:40 P.M. when she tried to cross the intersection of U.S. 50 Highway and California Drive and pulled into the pathway of a 2016 Ford Explorer being driven by 58-year-old Chillicothe resident Donald R. Webb.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Groundbreaking For Great Northwest Wholesale Water District Today at 1

After years of efforts today will see the first shovels moving dirt for the Great Northwest Wholesale Water District pipeline that will move water from the St. Joseph area to Cameron and Maysville. While the project is still more than a year from completion today will mark the ceremonial first...
MAYSVILLE, MO
Two St Joseph Men Arrested on Outstanding Warrants Monday

Two St Joseph men were arrested on outstanding warrants Monday in the hour of 11 A.M. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they arrested 37-year-old Robert M. Heffley and 39-year-old Ronald M. Heffley. Ronald had an outstanding misdemeanor St Joseph Police Department warrant for an original charge of failure to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Chillicothe Man Killed in UTV Accident Near Chula

CHULA, MO – A Chillicothe man died in a UTV accident late Monday afternoon near Chula. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred as 82-year old Russel Bowe was driving the UTV in a field along a creek when it slid on a mud embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Bowe was ejected and was pinned underneath the UTV. His body was taken to Lindley Funeral Home.
CHULA, MO
Albany Man Accused of a Felony Possession Charge

An Albany man was arrested in Gentry County Tuesday. At 8:04 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Bradley J. Weatherd on an accusatory felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen. He was also cited for speeding and driving without a seat belt. Weatherd was...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Kansas Woman Arrested On Multiple FTA Warrants

A Kansas woman was arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday on multiple warrants from area law enforcement for not showing up for court dates related to traffic offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 28-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas resident Breonna C. White at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday in Buchanan County on a failure to appear warrant out of the Tracy Police Department for failing to appear on an traffic offense, two failure to appear warrants our of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for traffic offenses, and a new charge of driving while suspended.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Man Charged With Felony Pair in Grundy County Court

A Saint Joseph man faces two felony charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Rick Wattenbarger faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from March 21. The court fixed Wattenbarger’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only with special conditions....
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
I-35 to Narrow South of Cameron Today

Interstate 35 will narrow south of Cameron today and Thursday. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) Central Office will conduct core drilling operations between mile markers 44 and 46, both directions, on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9. One lane in each direction will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Motorists should use caution and may expect delays.
CAMERON, MO
U.S. Route 36 Resurfacing Postponed in Livingston County

The resurfacing project on U.S. 36 Highway in Livingston County that was to begin on Monday has been postponed until Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8. Mo-Dot has announced contractors with Herzog Contracting will begin concrete repairs to eastbound U.S. 36 from Route C to Parson’s Creek in Linn County and westbound U.S. 36 from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. The concrete repairs are scheduled to last through June 17.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

