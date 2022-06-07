‘Modern’ LB Film Review: Baylor Commitment Javeon Wilcox

Baylor has found a prospect with unique versatility for its defense.

Athleticism is key in today’s college football, especially for a defensive player chasing down speedy offensive skill players. Defensive players also need to be smart to maximize their skills, however, and this Bears’ commitment does both in unison.

Javeon Wilcox

Size: 6’1”, 190-pounds

Position: Safety/Linebacker

High School: Temple (Texas) Lake Belton

Recruitment

Made a pledge to the Baylor Bears and Head Coach Dave Aranda on Jan. 22, 2022. Other offers include but are not limited to, Arkansas, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and UTSA.

First Impressions

Confident player. Hard not to like Wilcox’s ability to make ‘the play’ in crucial moments. Natural hands, especially for a prospect that will be playing defense for Baylor; that means Wilcox will catch interceptions many defensive backs drop. Lateral quickness and physical nature are evident to get to those interception opportunities.

Frame

A muscular build from top to bottom, Wilcox is as balanced as one will find. Still, there will be additional weight for this young man to pack on once he reaches Waco and spends time with the Baylor strength and conditioning staff. Perhaps just as important, Wilcox has good length with his arms, which will help him track the football no matter his long-term position(s).

Athleticism

A natural all-around athlete, Wilcox has quickness, strength, hitting power, and very good hand-eye coordination. He can definitely jump, too, as the following video shows:

Wilcox was his region’s basketball defensive player of the year. That’s fitting for a future college football defensive player.

Run Defense

Prefers to play downhill; attacks inside running plays like a middle linebacker. Shows good balance and breaks down to make solid tackles. Does not lunge at offensive skill players, leading to probable missed tackles.

Coverage Ability

Wilcox tracks the football naturally. It’s a smooth transition from his backpedal to moving laterally and then defending the football (PBU or INT). Has the length, as noted above, to make deflections that other players may not be able to reach.

Instincts

Finds the football, whether a pass or run, and does so with expediency. Good angles within the run game to fight through the ‘trash’ in the box and make a tackle. Also shows good mindfulness of where to run to make plays on the ball in the deep secondary.

Position Flexibility

Defining Wilcox to just one position, that’s foolish. In today’s college football world of multiple formations, defensive coordinators need defenders that adjust no matter the offensive skill package and formation they line up in. That’s where Wilcox’s value increases.

He will be capable of playing a traditional strong safety role that comes down into the box, and he’s also a likely candidate to be a part of the specialist packages – nickel and dime – that college defenses routinely operate in the modern era. He can also do that at the hybrid linebacker-safety position in the slot. It's a tough position to play because he could go against a tight end or slot receiver during any one given play. To that end, there’s one additional bonus about his position flexibility to note.

Even if an offense comes out in 12 personnel, i.e. one running back and two tight ends, and then goes five wide on one play and then lines up with both tight ends attached to the line the play after, Wilcox will be fine.

He’s comfortable in the box or in coverage. That means he’s a three-down player that does not need to be substituted for based on the opponent's personnel. Every successful college defense needs players like Wilcox to be successful. Baylor did well to bring Wilcox into its program.

