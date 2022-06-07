ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

By Mark Feuerborn
 2 days ago

GAHANNA, OH ( WCMH ) — A video sent to WOWK affiliate NBC4 on Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway while trying to dodge two men attacking each other.

“After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when you think that, something else happens,” said Jon Castiaux, who witnessed the incident Saturday morning on I-270 South as he waited in halted traffic.

Castiaux told NBC4 that he was approaching the Hamilton Road exit when he saw people running around on the highway. He then saw two men on the ground and was under the impression at first that someone was getting CPR.

“I immediately thought it was a bad accident with an ejection,” Castiaux said. “As I got closer I noticed punches and kicks started flying so I just pulled my phone out to record it just to honestly prove that it happened.”

The video showed the two men — one wearing a black hoodie and another in a blue button-up — struggle with each other on the ground briefly, while other people got out of their cars and stood nearby. Another man ran across the highway and appeared to gesture at the cars before running off. The two men then got up, losing their shoes in the process, and the one in the black hoodie proceeded to kick and fling his hands at the other, knocking him down again.

Castiaux’s phone panned down after this, so it’s not clear what happened next. When the camera came back up, the man in the blue shirt charged at the man in the black hoodie, throwing a punch. More drivers in the traffic jam had gotten out of their cars and watched as the fight continued. Fed up with waiting, another driver weaved around on the curb and kept going.

The black hoodie man then began running away, picking up one of his shoes as he headed for the median, and the other man chased him. The video showed a red truck trying to pass the jam nearly clipping him as it tried to get around. Another witness moved closer to the fight and appeared to try to talk to the two men. It did not appear to work, as the two men ran further up the highway.

At this point, Castiaux’s camera showed a car stopped in the median, which has a sign marking U-turns as not allowed. The video ends before the two men stopped again, but they appeared to be running toward that car.

“I’ve been trying to figure out why it even happened,” Castiaux said.

NBC4 reached out to the Gahanna police to learn more about the aftermath of the fight. They said that by the time officers got to the scene, the fight was over. None of the people involved wanted to cooperate, and others were already gone.

Officers did not make any arrests related to the fight, according to the Gahanna police.

Comments / 36

Corbett Manley
2d ago

hope camera man/person, got license plates of all envolved. ALL participants can be charged for impeding traffic and commerce, just by stopping that Commercial Vehicle ! That's as far as my 💩house law courses got me ! lol

Reply(1)
22
J M C
2d ago

Seems to be a lot of angry people out here nowadays. I wonder if those Macho fighters settled down and realized what a fool they made of themselves for everyone to see? And nobody stopped them right?

Reply(1)
14
Tammi
1d ago

None of the people involved wanted to cooperate and no arrests were made????? Why, you obviously know who they were!!!

Reply(3)
5
