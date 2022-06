TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center in Tipp City was damaged after severe weather hit Wednesday. The Meijer Distribution Center located at 4200 South County Road 25A was damaged by storms during the evening. Police said in a release that there were called to the area around 6:08 p.m. for a report of large debris and several blown transformers. When crews arrived, they saw heavy damage and collapse at the center.

