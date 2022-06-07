ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Two people dead after falling into hole at Big Rivers plant

By Grace Whaley
 2 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people have died after falling into a drainage collection system at Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s Sebree Station on Tuesday.

This happened at the plant on 9000 State Highway 2096.

Big Rivers officials say the victims are believed to be a Big Rivers employee and an employee of contractor Charah Solutions.

We’re told special recovery crews were brought in to help so that no one else would get hurt.

Both the Henderson County coroner and Webster County coroner are investigating.

“Today represents a devastating loss of life for the Big Rivers family, and our hearts and prayers are with
the families of both victims tonight,” said Big Rivers President and CEO Bob Berry. “Big Rivers will be
working with the proper regulatory authorities, our employees, local responders, and safety officials as the
investigation continues.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WTHI

One killed in Martin County off-road vehicle crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Martin County. It happened on Tuesday near Powell Valley Road. Indiana DNR says when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Billy Joe Craft, if Shoals, unresponsive. DNR says Craft left the road and crashed into...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Home Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)

A home on Adams Mill Road in Trigg County was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. Montgomery Fire Department Chief Doug Latham says a shed and part of a home were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 8 am. The owner and pets were able to get...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Marion, KY residents asked to eliminate non-essential water use

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – Marion, Kentucky residents are asked to eliminate all non-essential water use at home and work due to the city operating on limited reserves. Crittenden County Emergency Management posted a letter from Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford on its Facebook page Wednesday. The water supply at...
MARION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi on I-69 slows down traffic

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A semi truck has caused traffic to slow down on I-69. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2’s Facebook page, a semi has lost some panels in the median and passing lanes on I-69 at mile marker 135 in Webster County. Both directions are pushed down to one lane. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Wilkinson Trace to close to thru traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Three-vehicle wreck on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people can expect a slow commute over the Twin Bridges. Eyewitness News is receiving reports of another wreck on the Twin Bridges. This time, it’s a three-car wreck, according to Henderson Dispatch. The wreck is on Southbound 41.
HENDERSON, KY
