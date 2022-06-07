Two people dead after falling into hole at Big Rivers plant

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people have died after falling into a drainage collection system at Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s Sebree Station on Tuesday.

This happened at the plant on 9000 State Highway 2096.

Big Rivers officials say the victims are believed to be a Big Rivers employee and an employee of contractor Charah Solutions.

We’re told special recovery crews were brought in to help so that no one else would get hurt.

Both the Henderson County coroner and Webster County coroner are investigating.

“Today represents a devastating loss of life for the Big Rivers family, and our hearts and prayers are with

the families of both victims tonight,” said Big Rivers President and CEO Bob Berry. “Big Rivers will be

working with the proper regulatory authorities, our employees, local responders, and safety officials as the

investigation continues.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

