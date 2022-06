BLOOMINGTON – A Fair of the Arts will take place this Saturday, June 11 with more than 25 local artisan vendors on the brick plaza outside of Bloomington City Hall. Come out and peruse the finely crafted items made by local craftsmen at the market this weekend. Join us for this local shopping experience on the second Saturday of every month throughout the Bloomington Community Farmers Market season from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through September and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in October.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO