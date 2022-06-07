ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, KS

Fire destroys unoccupied Ogden trailer home

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago

A trailer home was destroyed by a Tuesday morning fire in Ogden.

Riley County Fire District No. One responded to a call for a structure fire at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Pine Alley in Ogden.

Officials said crews found an unoccupied home fully engulfed in flames. A total of 10 volunteer firefighters and personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Ogden city government assisted with heavy equipment to pull the roof off the collapsed structure and allow firefighters to extinguish the remaining embers. Neighboring unoccupied structures received exterior damage to the siding.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but county officials reported lighting strikes have been confirmed in the area.

The owner is listed as the Maplewind Community mobile home park.

Fire officials said the property management representative on scene told them that the trailer home was unoccupied and scheduled to be removed from the site.

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
