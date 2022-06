LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville and eating parts of her body has appealed his life sentence. Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty of murder and burglary in connection to the murder and dismemberment of Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, and sentenced to life without parole in 2020, more than six years after Blanton was found dead in her home on Locust Street on Sept. 11, 2014. He was found not guilty of rape.

