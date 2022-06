MITCHELL – During the Mitchell City Council meeting Monday night, community members shared their thoughts on the proposal to adjust 14th Street in the area of Deckard Drive. In the May City Council meeting, concern regarding speeding vehicles and the safety of families in the area were brought to the attention of the city council. Thoughts on placing speed bumps in the roadway, creating a four-way stop, or even making the road one way traffic heading south were all topics discussed.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO