ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

The New Bern Historical Society hosting presentation about the French Lost Colony

By New Bern Historical Society
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQFu1_0g3LXam300

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Did you know that there is a significant French heritage in Eastern North Carolina? The first European explorers to this region in the early sixteenth century were French. Local legend has it that there was even a lost colony of French Huguenots along the Trent River during the early 1700s. What is the source of this legend? Was the French colony truly lost?

For answers, join the New Bern Historical Society on June 22 at 6:30 pm at Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center at 529 S. Front Street. Speaker, Dr. Dudley Marchi, will trace the early days of French settlement in this region and explore the subtle but significant French influence that remains to this day. In French, the word “histoire” means both history and story. This intriguing presentation will be a mélange of both, conveying the French heritage of NC through images of places, people, maps, and historical documents.

Dr. Dudley Marchi is a Professor of Humanities at NC State University, where he teaches courses on European history, art, and French-American relations. He is passionate about history and French and has an avid interest in North Carolina history.

This presentation on “La Colonie Perdue” is part of a larger research project which culminated with the publication of his latest book “The French Heritage of North Carolina.” Marchi will remain after the presentation for a book signing, with his book available for purchase onsite from the Tryon Palace bookstore.

This presentation will start at 6:30 pm, doors will open at 5:30 pm. The cost is $10 for Historical Society members, $13 for nonmembers. Prepaid reservations are suggested and can be made at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or by calling the Historical Society at 252.638.8558.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBT72_0g3LXam300
Dr. Dudley Marchi

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 9 – 12, 2022

Do you need to talk to someone about Hwy 70 improvements? Visit NCDOT at 1188 Market St., call 1-855-925-2801 Code 7872, or check out NCDOT.gov/JamesCity. 9th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524. 9th: Summer Concert: BlackWater Band, 6:00 p.m. at...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Explore the Demonstration Gardens with Craven Master Gardeners

Craven County Master Gardeners are hosting a free event Saturday, June 18, 10:00 a.m. Please join Master Gardeners Laura and Mary for a walk in the Demonstration Gardens at Craven County Cooperative Extension. Laura and Mary will be featuring their favorite and maybe not so favorite shrubs for home landscapes.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern 4th of July Festivities

The City of New Bern announces plans for its Independence Day celebration. Residents and visitors are invited to join us at Lawson Creek Park, located at 1309 Country Club Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Festivities include live music, food, games, and, of course, fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. to cap off the night.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ENC native becomes successful author with debut novel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen had an idea for a book and it turned into 90,000+ words and a spot on a Barnes and Noble table, two books down from “Gone with the Wind.” Allen, an author with roots in Eastern North Carolina who now lives in Winterville, spent the majority of her career […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
WNCT

Pamlico Rose making headway on renovations, community gardens to come

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rose Haven Center for Healing is a place of serenity for female veterans to decompress and learn valuable life skills. The non-profit Pamlico Rose has made tons of progress on the center’s property, and a new grant is bringing promise to surrounding counties. Nature, physical movement, creative expression and building […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

39th Washington Summer Festival happening this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Fun, food, music and more will be back in Washington as the 39th Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend. One of the biggest events each year in Washington starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Parkway, Festival Park and surrounding areas of downtown. There will a range of fun […]
WASHINGTON, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Free fans available for Carteret County seniors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time to beat the heat, Carteret County Aging Services is providing fans for senior citizens ages 60 and above. “If there are heart rate increases, or they have trouble breathing, then they’re going to need to seek medical attention,” said health and wellness coordinator Christopher Cannon.” So hopefully […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bern#Art#Lost Colony#A Colony#European#French Huguenots#A Professor Of Humanities#Nc State University#French American
WNCT

Town Common to hold a Natural Disaster Resource Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An expo with valuable information to help you in a natural disaster will be available in Greenville. On June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is holding the Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo to teach the public about being storm prepared. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration slated for July 3

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier are pleased to present the inaugural Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 3, co-sponsored by Emerald Isle Realty and presented by Mac Daddy’s. Events kick off at 6 p.m., with live entertainment by Spare Change at Mac Daddy’s […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
newbernnow.com

CarolinaEast Foundation Awards 13 Nursing Scholarships

The CarolinaEast Foundation recently awarded $51,500 in nursing scholarships to local students. These scholarships are made possible through the CarolinaEast Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund. In a small ceremony, the recipients were celebrated at the annual Joseph Hageman...
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WNCT

Big Rock donation helps Morehead City PD buy new boat, gear

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A donation from the Big Rock Foundation is providing new equipment for the Morehead City Police Department. The donation of more than $70,000 helped the department purchase a new police boat and gear. The boat will be out patrolling the water during the Big Rock Tournament, and that’s one of […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Fundraiser helps group fight human trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, North Carolina has the ninth-most human trafficking cases in the country. NC Stop Human Trafficking, a statewide initiative located in Pitt County, is working to combat that issue. “We have a college campus, and we are one of the biggest cities east of I-95 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
nctripping.com

Fort Macon State Park (Interesting Facts and 7+ Things to Do!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Fort Macon State Park might be one of North Carolina‘s smallest state parks (424 acres), but it is typically among our most visited. That’s primarily because...
WNCT

March For Our Lives coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, March For Our Lives is marching in front of Pitt County Courthouse. March For Our Lives is a program that wants to bring awareness to mass shootings and gun violence in the United States. The speakers will be students, faith leaders and others as well. The demonstration will happen […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
WNCT

Upcoming Summer Shindig event will feature fun for the whole family

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Music and food make a great combo! Greenville Museum of Art’s Sim Asher speaks about the upcoming event called Summer Shindig that is happening on June 15 from 6-9 p.m. The funds raised for this event support the GMoA, helping to keep admission to the museum free and supporting educational outreach, exhibitions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carteret County announces new director of exceptional children and new principal of White Oak Elementary School

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Board of Education announced Wednesday two new hires that will be filling important roles within the school system. Dr. Anita Boyd will serve as Carteret County Schools new Director of Exceptional Children and Related Services, while Dr. Crystal Howard was announced as the new principal for White Oak Elementary School.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy