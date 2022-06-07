Man suspected of shooting, killing former judge has died

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater Police Department said it was contacted twice about a man peeping in children's windows on Sunday and Monday. WISN 12 News spoke to two homeowners, near Locust Lane and Jake's Way, who said their homes were targeted. Both homeowners said they have children living in their homes. One homeowner said they saw the man peering into their basement window.

