Juneau County, WI

Man suspected of shooting, killing former judge has died

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing a retired judge Friday morning in Juneau County has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Douglas K. Uhde,...

www.wisn.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — State authorities say the man who allegedly shot and killed a retired Juneau County judge last week has died. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed over the weekend that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde shot and killed 68-year-old former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer inside Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon early...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WISN

Police arrest man peeping in children's windows

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater Police Department said it was contacted twice about a man peeping in children's windows on Sunday and Monday. WISN 12 News spoke to two homeowners, near Locust Lane and Jake's Way, who said their homes were targeted. Both homeowners said they have children living in their homes. One homeowner said they saw the man peering into their basement window.
WHITEWATER, WI
State
Michigan State
County
Juneau County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Juneau County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mauston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative...
MADISON, WI
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WSAW

Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators seized a large amount of methamphetamine at a Port Edwards home Thursday. Ricky Rosplock, 37, was arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, money, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s department and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force have been investigating Rosplock as a known drug dealer for several months. The sheriff’s department says Rosplock has had contact with law enforcement for drug-related incidents throughout his adult life.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man in 2020 fatal hit-and-run reaches plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie pleads no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle. Court records show now 40-year-old Christopher Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
1440 WROK

SIZE MATTERS. Oshkosh, Wisconsin Meth Bust is BIG!

Well this one was a big one..."How big was it?" YAHOO. Let's start with the location, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It's a nice sized area, roughly 67,000 people live there. So it's more than a post office and church in the downtown, town. So when if comes to this drug bust, a...
OSHKOSH, WI
#Shooting#Organ Donation#Violent Crime#Senate
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northern Wisconsin man dies after crash in Fond du Lac County

SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect located in northwoods school threats

A suspect has been located in connection with a threat against school officials at Three Lakes High School and Lakeland Union High School, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Three Lakes School District officials posted a message on Facebook Tuesday stating that all buildings and athletic...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Otters found, owls still missing after Baraboo zoo break-in

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the animals that went missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo following an overnight break-in have been located and are back home again - but the Great Horned Owls that also disappeared have still not been found. The Baraboo Police Department reported in an update...
BARABOO, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

