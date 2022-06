LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Renton earlier this month was arrested in Lynnwood on June 9. According to police, the suspect approached a man while he was in his car and shot him six times. The shooting took place on June 2 at a Safeway in Renton.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO