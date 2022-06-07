ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu unsure about Wimbledon after ‘freak’ injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEftz_0g3LWYQK00

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon plans are up in the air after she suffered a “freak” injury Tuesday at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England.

The second-seeded Raducanu was forced to retire trailing 4-3 in the first set after straining her side in the opening game against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

“I’ve got no idea,” Raducanu, 19, answered when asked if she would be ready for Wimbledon later this month.

“First game, absolute freak. I think I pulled something. I’m not really sure what exactly happened,” said Raducanu, who couldn’t continue despite receiving treatment during a medical timeout.

Raducanu was up 3-1 before losing three quick games, including two on her serve.

“I definitely tried to get through it,” she said. “But, in the second game, I called the physio on and … she was trying to do some work. But from there, even she was like, ‘This is going to be really difficult for you to continue.'”

Raducanu is ranked No. 11 in the world. In September, she burst on the scene at the U.S. Open to become the first woman from Great Britain to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

This is the third time this year Raducanu has retired from a match due to injury, including hip and back problems.

“I’m a little bit shocked,” Golubic said. “I didn’t expect this to happen. I feel sorry for Emma. I was looking forward to a tough challenge.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal ON CRUTCHES: Wimbledon at high risk?

Updates on the physical conditions of the Spanish champion Rafael Nadal arrived, and they are not good. Just a few days ago he won the fourteenth title in Paris and the twenty-second Grand Slam title, now there are several concerns around the Spaniard. In the last few hours, the video...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker sent Alexander Zverev message from jail

German tennis legend Boris Becker followed Alexander Zverev's French Open run and wished his fellow compatriot a quick recovery, Mischa Zverev revealed to BILD. Zverev, 25, reached the French Open semifinal before sustaining a horrific injury versus Rafael Nadal. In the 12th game of the second set, Zverev badly rolled...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'We are doing all we can to ensure their future'

The winner of 23 Majors, Serena Williams, had a short campaign at Wimbledon last year. The seven-time champion withdrew in game seven of her first-round matchup against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to injury. The American walked off the court in tears after her first Wimbledon retirement since 1998. With movement difficulties,...
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rafael Nadal: The tennis player's huge fortune will shock you

Since 2001, Rafael Nadal has been tormenting tennis players on the court throughout the world's best tournaments. According to ATP Tour, the Majorcan has won 92 titles in his career and lost 38 finals. He is one of the most successful players in the history of modern tennis. In total, at the age of 36, thanks to his 1,058victories, Nadal has amassed $125 million in prize money, according to Forbes.
TENNIS
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Is Now Ineligible For 2 Significant Golf Events

Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf. While the 37-year-old still plans on competing in majors, he's now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. On Tuesday morning, Johnson confirmed his PGA Tour resignation and said it was a difficult decision to give...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Great Britain#Us Open#England
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal undergoes radiofrequency treatment in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal had eight rivals during his 18th Roland Garros campaign in the past two weeks. The Spaniard passed them all to lift the 14th crown in Paris and lift his 22nd Major title. While the seven opponents are behind him, Rafa is yet to "beat" his troubled foot, as it started hurting again as soon as he stopped injecting his nerve.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Emma Raducanu: British number one expected to be fit for Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is expected to be fit for Wimbledon after a scan showed the injury which forced her to retire at the Nottingham Open was a side strain. The US Open champion retired just seven games into her first grass-court match of the season in Nottingham on Tuesday. The injury...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'Two days before the tournament I used...'

Rafael Nadal's triumph at Roland Garros 2022 sparked reactions around the world. The Spanish phenomenon appeared in enormous difficulty during the BNL Internazionali of Italy, thanks to the pain in his foot that has tormented him since 2005. It was even feared that the Majorcan might miss the second seasonal...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu says she is leaving 'no stone left unturned' as she takes to an oxygen chamber to speed up her recovery for Wimbledon after injury forced her to withdraw in her grass-court return at Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu is leaving 'no stone left unturned' as she races against time to be fit enough for Wimbledon after retiring from the Nottingham Open on Tuesday. Raducanu called a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after struggling with a pain in the left side of her abdomen.
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy