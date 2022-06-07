3 Florida officers face manslaughter charge in stun gun death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida police officers are charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was subdued with a stun gun last fall.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden’s office announced Tuesday that a grand jury in Okaloosa County indicted Crestview police officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds in the death of Calvin Wilks Jr.

Wilks died in October the day after an encounter with police.

The release says Madden was prohibited from commenting on evidence presented to the grand jury.

