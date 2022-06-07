ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available

Big Plan Holdings, the Nashville-based diversified family office led by Josh and Tara Joseph, is hosting the inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live event in Nashville on June 8, 2022.

Leading cannabis experts Josh Joseph,David Belsky, and Jordan Reed will guide an informative and engaging evening of knowledge and insight about one of the hottest topics in the country. Tickets are $25 for the event, which runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Ozari in Nashville’s L&L Market, 3816 Charlotte Ave, and can be purchased HERE .

“The ability to bring expertise in arguably the most intriguing and important industry in our country to the people of Nashville and the State of Tennessee is exciting and important. The panelists all bring different experience, expertise, and backgrounds, but one common theme amongst us is that we are all change leaders in the cannabis industry,” said Josh Joseph, one of four Founders of Grassroots Cannabis (GR Companies, Inc.) a Chicago-based, multi-state cannabis company that was founded in 2014 and grew to 12 states with over 1100 employees before being sold to Curaleaf in 2020 for an estimated $875.0 million.

Topics for the limited seating event will include a macro-perspective of the cannabis industry across the country, legal updates in Tennessee and other states, real estate, branding and sponsorship opportunities, research and development updates for medicinal use, and much more. Delicious food, delectable drinks, and expert Q&A will round out the evening.

David Belsky is Founder and CEO of FlowerHire, which partners with cannabis companies at any stage of their growth to provide high-touch services including contingency placement, retained and embedded search, and strategic talent and HR advisory. The company brought to market their software and AI-driven platform, FlowerHire X , to solve the talent puzzle for companies looking to hire and retain frontline workers – and to empower individuals to own their career.

Jordan Reed is Co-Founder of BPH Legacy Partners, a subsidiary company of Big Plan Holdings. Following an illustrious and competitive career playing football at the University of Florida, he was drafted into the demanding NFL as a tight end with the now Washington Commanders. After retiring from the NFL, he began pursuing cross-sector entrepreneurial interests and partnerships, ultimately turning his attention to the regulated cannabis industry. He is deeply passionate about supporting social equity teams applying for cannabis licensure in the U.S.

