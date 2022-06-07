ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

New TE target ‘really stoked’ about offer from Tigers

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNG6g_0g3LWD8J00

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on Wednesday and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic’s Jack Larsen was the first tight end in his class to report an offer from the Tigers.

Despite having exams the morning of Thursday’s Swinney Camp, Larsen, a composite four-star, made sure he made his way down from Charlotte. He arrived at Clemson’s campus around 3 p.m. and rode over to the indoor practice facility.

He went over and saw Swinney. They chatted for a little bit and Clemson’s head coach offered him right there and then.

“I was pumped,” Larsen said. “Obviously, a Clemson offer — it’s a big offer — they don’t hand out a lot of them. That was an honor and I’m really stoked.”

“It means a lot, knowing that I’m probably at the top of the board right now,” he added. “It’s awesome to know that they think that highly of me. They’re definitely up there (in my recruitment), probably top-five right now with the schools that I’m looking at.”

To get an offer directly from Swinney meant that much more to Larsen.

“It was pretty cool,” Larsen explained. “I’m a big fan of him, just the way he handles things and goes about caring for his players and leading the team.”

Larsen wasn’t necessarily expecting an offer, but talking with Kyle Richardson prior, he had a little bit of an idea that it could possibly happen. After his meeting with Swinney, which resulted in a scholarship offer, he walked over to Richardson and chatted with some of Clemson’s tight ends and their position coach.

What’s Larsen’s relationship with Clemson’s tight ends coach/passing game coordinator?

“He’s awesome,” Larsen said. “He’s a great coach with a lot of experience. It’s kind of cool because he was a high school coach for a long time, so he’s kind of got both sides of high school coach and college coach. He can kind of relate back to what I’m going through and stuff. He’s a great coach and a great person. I really enjoy being around him.”

As far as the rest of his recruitment is concerned, Larsen’s plan is to narrow in on a set group of schools this summer. He’s at Notre Dame this weekend and is possibly looking to visit both the University of Alabama and Ohio State later this month.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @jacklarsen5 on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROtr0_0g3LWD8J00

