Jill Biden Recycles Lace Dress & Pink Pumps for Nancy Reagan Postage Stamp Debut

Dr. Jill Biden continued her sustainable fashion streak while remaining utterly elegant for a special First Lady moment: unveiling a new postage stamp honoring the late former First Lady Nancy Reagan, which Biden conducted in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The event, which begins a yearlong commemoration of Reagan’s centennial by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, was conducted alongside the organization’s and Institute Board of Trustees’ chairman Fred Ryan, Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy and Reagan’s own niece, Anne Peterson.

For the occasion, Biden arrived and gave a speech in a springtime-worthy Monique Lhuillier dress. Her long-sleeved style, which included a knee-length skirt, was crafted entirely from intricate white floral lace with hints of pink throughout. The elegant dress was paired with a classic gold wristwatch, sparkling flower-shaped post earrings and delicate pearl bracelet.

The First Lady also added layered gold necklaces to her outfit, including pendants like a large oval-shaped crystal and gold “Mama” lettering.

For footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of deep pink Marion Parke pumps. The classic style , which played off of her outfit’s hints of the same tone, included triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The suede set provided a chic and formal finish to her look, ideal for occasions such as these.

It’s worth noting this isn’t FLOTUS’ first moment wearing this look, either; she donned the same dress and pumps for a Cinco de Mayo event at the White House earlier this May.

“There really is nothing that can prepare you to be First Lady,” Biden stated in her speech at the stamp unveiling, noting how First Ladies are often unanticipatedly “thrust into the national spotlight” with no instructions.

“First lady Nancy Reagan served the American people with grace,” Biden continued. “She understood that the role of first lady came with inherent pitfalls and scrutiny, yet she found the humanity in it all. She knew the potential of this role.”

You can watch Biden’s full speech, below:

Heels like Biden’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its sharp silhouette, as well as sleek thin heels. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Biden, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Hailey Bieber have worn pointed heels by Prada, The Attico and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

