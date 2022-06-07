ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Recycles Lace Dress & Pink Pumps for Nancy Reagan Postage Stamp Debut

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMTKh_0g3LW8nv00

Dr. Jill Biden continued her sustainable fashion streak while remaining utterly elegant for a special First Lady moment: unveiling a new postage stamp honoring the late former First Lady Nancy Reagan, which Biden conducted in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The event, which begins a yearlong commemoration of Reagan’s centennial by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, was conducted alongside the organization’s and Institute Board of Trustees’ chairman Fred Ryan, Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy and Reagan’s own niece, Anne Peterson.

For the occasion, Biden arrived and gave a speech in a springtime-worthy Monique Lhuillier dress. Her long-sleeved style, which included a knee-length skirt, was crafted entirely from intricate white floral lace with hints of pink throughout. The elegant dress was paired with a classic gold wristwatch, sparkling flower-shaped post earrings and delicate pearl bracelet.

The First Lady also added layered gold necklaces to her outfit, including pendants like a large oval-shaped crystal and gold “Mama” lettering.

For footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of deep pink Marion Parke pumps. The classic style , which played off of her outfit’s hints of the same tone, included triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The suede set provided a chic and formal finish to her look, ideal for occasions such as these.

It’s worth noting this isn’t FLOTUS’ first moment wearing this look, either; she donned the same dress and pumps for a Cinco de Mayo event at the White House earlier this May.

“There really is nothing that can prepare you to be First Lady,” Biden stated in her speech at the stamp unveiling, noting how First Ladies are often unanticipatedly “thrust into the national spotlight” with no instructions.

“First lady Nancy Reagan served the American people with grace,” Biden continued. “She understood that the role of first lady came with inherent pitfalls and scrutiny, yet she found the humanity in it all. She knew the potential of this role.”

You can watch Biden’s full speech, below:

Heels like Biden’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its sharp silhouette, as well as sleek thin heels. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Biden, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Hailey Bieber have worn pointed heels by Prada, The Attico and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Comments / 43

Donna Cummins
1d ago

Well I guess she got the fame she wanted to be 1st lady regardless of the cost. Why would she subject her husband to such scrutiny for his diminished mental capacity. Some people will do anything at all cost

Reply
20
Kris Morris
2d ago

Well that hard work you put into getting your demented husband elected is finally paying off for you.

Reply
39
Thai Tanic
2d ago

Dr Jill always looks like a hot mess. Being a caretaker 24/7 of Slow Joe wears her out.

Reply(1)
44
Footwear News

Jill Biden Makes First Lady Debut on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover in Elegant Dresses & Classic Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Jill Biden has landed her second major fashion magazine cover in under a year, as the newest covergirl for Harpers Bazaar’s June/July 2022 issue — which also marks the first time in the magazine’s history that a first lady has appeared on its cover. The fashion within her Philadelphia-set editorial is sharp and streamlined — but from Biden, we’d expect nothing less. The first lady’s primary cover features her in a navy skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, which includes a knee-length skirt and fitted blazer with a cowl neckline. Accessorizing her attire are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

First Lady Jill Biden Is Facing Some Heated Backlash For Honoring Nancy Reagan During Pride Month

When LGBTQ+ Americans think about Pride Month, the Ronald Reagan administration is not the first thing that comes to mind. During his years in office, the former president spent years denying funds and research to gay men affected by the AIDS crisis. So, it’s curious that the Biden administration thought June was a swell month to honor former First Lady Nancy Reagan on a postage stamp.
POLITICS
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jared Kushner Had a 'Mathematical Formula' For Keeping Father-in-Law Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. It’s never easy working with family members, especially when that job involves the White House. That’s exactly what Jared Kushner learned when he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump during the four years he was in the Oval Office. Kushner had to figure out a way to keep his sometimes temperamental relative happy, and still get things done for the Trump administration. Kushner made himself the point person who “others turned to for help in calming down or reasoning” when Donald Trump was having an off day, according to The New...
U.S. POLITICS
Comments / 0

Community Policy