Stabbing victim in stable condition

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are seeking witnesses to an injury that occurred on the west end Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street just before 3 p.m., where a person had fallen from an upper floor of the apartment building. The person is in stable condition at a trauma center. Police say the the incident is not criminal in nature. No further information is being released at this time.

2 DAYS AGO