North Port, FL

Alligator attacks man outside Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W6dF_0g3LVUvd00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A late night cigarette turned into a near death experience for one man at a North Port motel.

A 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator while walking outside of the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, officials said.

The attack happened around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday morning when the man walked outside of the motel located at 12597 South Tamiami Trail, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man saw something moving near the shell path and bushes but assumed it was a dog on a long leash and that was why he did not move out of the way. The man told authorities the gator ripped into his leg and held on eventually biting off a piece of his muscle tissue.

Will was staying at the motel, he said the deputies quickly got control of the gator.

A deputy who was nearby responding to an unrelated incident called paramedics for the man.

“A Sargent, he jumped in the middle in the back of that gator. Folded him up and taped him in a ball,” he said. “He did it so easily it was almost comical.”

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Warm Mineral Springs owner said he visited the victim in the hospital Tuesday and he does appear to be recovering from his leg injury.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were able to capture the gator before an alligator trapper arrived and took the animal away from the area.

Wildlife officials said the gator measured 7’1″ and was taken alive to Townsend Farms.

Witnesses believe the 7-foot gator came from a nearby drain across the street from the motel. Will was rooting for the victim to make a full recovery and he said incidents like this are part of living in the sunshine state.

“This is Florida. You got to expect to see a gator or you’re not having any fun,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating the incident.

With gator mating season happening now in southwest Florida wildlife experts said humans should expect an increase in sightings.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

Wildlife officers administer a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to be proactive with complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

Here are some additional tips from FWC:

  • “During the spring, greater visibility of alligators is primarily attributed to warmer temperatures. They become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds, and small mammals. During this time of year, we encourage people to take simple precautionary measures to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators.
  • The first tip is keep your distance if you see an alligator and never feed one. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.
  • Second, swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
  • And finally, keep pets on a leash and away from the water. Pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.

If you see an alligator that’s causing a problem, call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, officers will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

Comments / 0

