ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Returning For Season 22 Of NBC Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Sam Waterston will continue as DA Jack McCoy on Law & Order ‘s upcoming 22nd season on NBC. In doing so, Waterston is extending his Law & Order run to 18 seasons to become the longest-tenured cast member on the mothership series.

Waterston and Anthony Anderson were two prominent cast members from the Law & Order ‘s original incarnation on NBC who returned to help launch the revival of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Both initially signed one-year deals. As Deadline recently reported, Anderson is not coming back for Season 22.

In a promising sign, Waterston appeared on stage of NBCUniversal’s upfront, which showcased programming and talent for the upcoming season; he has signed another one-year deal to continue on the show, I hear.

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” Wolf said when Waterston’s return for Season 21 was announced in December. “He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”

The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, continues the classic bifurcated format and once again examines “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star.

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Waterston is repped by Keith Addis and Mike Abrams at Industry Entertainment and attorney Bill Sobel of Edelstein Laird and Sobel.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Anthony Anderson Not Returning For Season 22

Click here to read the full article. Detective Kevin Bernard has turned in his badge one more time. Anthony Anderson, who reprised his character from the series’ original run in the new Season 21, will not be returning for Season 22. As Deadline reported in November, Anderson had signed a one-year deal and has chosen not to continue on the upcoming season, which has been picked up by NBC. According to sources, Anderson wanted to support Dick Wolf in the relaunch of the mothership of the franchise for one season and always planned to move on after that. Fellow original Law &...
NFL
Deadline

Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
NFL
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Robert Morgenthau
Person
Camryn Manheim
Outsider.com

Former ‘Law & Order’ Star S. Epatha Merkerson Wants To See ‘SVU’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Crossover

Hollywood producer Dick Wolf has a solid monopoly on primetime television, not that we’re complaining. With three ongoing successful franchises, including “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI,” it’s hard not to come across the writer-producer’s work, not to mention fall in love with it. In fact, it’s that very success that’s led to some of TV’s most memorable crossover events. That said, even some of the series’ former stars are looking for new crossover opportunities. One of those is “Law & Order” alum S Epatha Merkerson, who now stars in the hit medical drama, “Chicago Med.” In speaking to her various roles, the actress revealed that, in the future, she’d like to see a crossover between “SVU” and “Chicago Med.” So would we.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Series Finale#Nbc Series#The Law Order
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: One Star Played Several ‘Law & Order’ Characters

Sylvie Brett’s mother Julie has brought some drama to the popular NBC television series Chicago Fire over the seasons. The actress, Kelly Deadmon has portrayed the mother of Kara Killmer’s character for a few episodes now. However, some fans of another Dick Wolf franchise may have immediately recognized the actress’s face when she stepped onto the screen for Fire. This is because Deadmon has also appeared in several episodes within the Law & Order world.
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

BA.5 Omicron Is Winning The Covid Variant Battle In The U.S., Especially In The Southwest

Click here to read the full article. The BA.5 Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa on February 26, now seems to have an edge in the competition for dominance across the United States. Three Covid variants are currently on the rise as the country experiences a summer surge in cases. All are members of the Omicron family. While BA.5 still only accounts for 7.6% of cases in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today it is clearly making bigger week-by-week gains than any other variant. Similar trends have repeatedly led to other...
NFL
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Live PD’ To Return As ‘On Patrol: Live’ On Reelz

Click here to read the full article. Live PD is making a return to TV. The hit reality show is coming back with a new name and network. On Patrol: Live (w/t), from the producers of Live PD, will premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on Reelz, with Dan Abrams back as host. Per Reelz, following live news-gathering protocols, similar to Live PD, the series’ cameras will document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America. Live PD was A&E’s flagship series and one of...
TULSA, OK
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Names New Showrunner for Season 24 Following Warren Leight’s Exit

Law & Order: SVU has its new boss for the upcoming 24th season (the last of a three-year pickup from February 2020). David Graziano, who most recently co-created, wrote, and executive produced Coyote on CBS All Access in 2021 (premiering months before the rebranding to Paramount+), is the new showrunner, according to Deadline. Warren Leight, who served as showrunners for Seasons 13 to 17 then returned in Season 21, announced in May he’d be leaving at the end of the latest season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy