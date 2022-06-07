ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods is skipping the U.S. Open

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Tiger won’t be on the prowl for a while longer.

Tiger Woods is skipping this year’s U.S. Open in order to get healthy to play in other PGA events later this summer.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at the [British]Open [in St. Andrews, Scotland] next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!” Woods said in a statement Tuesday.

Woods, 46, has won 15 majors — including three U.S. Opens — in his storied career, but has been slowed by a number of injuries in recent years, notwithstanding a surprise 2019 win as The Masters tournament. He nearly died in a February 2021 car crash and required leg surgery.

“You’ll be missed,” the USGA responded to Woods on Twitter. “We look forward to having you back at the US Open again soon!”

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Woods turned down a nine-digit offer from the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after 54 holes and was visibly limping and in discomfort on the Tulsa, Okla., course while shooting 12-over par. It was only his second event since his 2021 car crash.

The U.S. Open tees off next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

