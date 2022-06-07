June 7 – Dirk and Gunnar Duncan, Jared McCormack, Jayden Stone and Ben Richter

Hot temperatures are back in Colorado! The Front Range and eastern plains stayed mild on Wednesday, but the western side of the state cranked up the heat! And we are only going up from here. High pressure will start to build on Thursday, with highs heading to the 90s across the Denver area. Parts of eastern and western Colorado will be very close to 100 degrees. Friday brings more heat and sunshine! A few isolated storms are possible on Thursday as a weak system clips Colorado. The far eastern plains have another chance for severe weather in the afternoon. After that, we are very dry with just a few days of isolated storms possible.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO