Eaton, CO

June 7 – Dirk and Gunnar Duncan, Jared McCormack, Jayden Stone and Ben Richter

By Micah Kilpatrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Eaton championship baseball coverage. Sophomore Gunnar Duncan...

CBS Denver

Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell Resigns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell and the university have decided to part ways. McConnell was hired in 2019. Joyce McConnell (credit: CBS) McConnell is also a former provost at West Virginia University. During her three years at CSU, she faced some allegations of racial bias on CSU’s campus. CSU made national headlines in September 2019 after a social media post showing four CSU students in blackface with arms crossed with the caption “Wakanda forevaa” – a reference to the movie Black Panther – went viral. Colorado State University in Fort Collins (credit: CBS) McConnell later faced backlash when she informed students that the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 10-12

COLORADO, USA — It's going to be a scorcher of a weekend in Colorado! What are your plans?. Parker Days, Taste of Fort Collins, Carnival on the Plaza, Down to Earth Days, and Castle Rock's Ducky Derby are a few of the returning events this weekend. Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge" has opened in the Mile High City and the Colorado Mammoth are at Ball Arena in the championship of the National Lacrosse League.
COLORADO STATE
UNC’s CFO leaving her post after two decades

The University of Northern Colorado’s top financial executive is departing. Michelle Quinn has served as senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at UNC since 1999. The Greeley Tribune reports she’ll leave later this month for a similar post at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. For more, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Kathy Sabine Leaving Late-Night Broadcast but Not 9News

For more than a quarter-century, 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine has been among the most popular personalities on Denver television. But she will no longer be at the center of the station's signature 10 p.m. weeknight newscast, the Mile High City's ratings leader for decades. Sabine isn't leaving 9News, though; she'll...
DENVER, CO
City
Eaton, CO
Eaton, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
COVID forces changes to Taste of Fort Collins lineup

COVID wreaks havoc on the upcoming Taste of Fort Collins. The event’s headliner, Collective Soul, has had to bow out of this week’s festival after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19. Cold War Kids will take over their 7:30 p.m. Saturday time slot in Old Town’s Washington Park. Another headliner, rapper T.I. is still slated to perform Sunday evening. Tickets are still available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
Denver Weather: Heat Wave On The Way With The Hottest Weather In 9 Months

DENVER (CBS4) – After a beautiful day with near normal temperatures throughout most of Colorado on Wednesday, the first heat of the season will build into the state starting Thursday. A large ridge of high pressure over Las Vegas and Phoenix on Wednesday will move northeast toward Colorado through the upcoming weekend. That will cause the hottest weather since last September to develop for Friday through Monday. (source: CBS) The hottest temperature in Denver so far this year is 90 degrees. The city will be close to tying for the warmest day of the year on Thursday. Meanwhile many areas on the Western...
DENVER, CO
This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
The family that owns Walmart could shape central Denver

The future of central Denver may one day be sketched out at a Walton family reunion. Along with his reported $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos, Rob Walton and his family will, once approved as the new owners, have a big say in the development of more than 50 acres of land around Empower Field, and any future stadium that replaces it.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Health Department: More Than 1,800 Adults And Kids Need Re-Vaccinations

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has paused off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice’s Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity due to improper temperature tracking and techniques during transport. As a consequence, nearly a year’s worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday. At this time, 1,810 adults and children over the age of 5 should be re-vaccinated – some more than once. The total number of impacted patients could change as CDPHE works through the clinics’ records. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
Denver Weather: Summer Heat Settling Into Colorado

Hot temperatures are back in Colorado! The Front Range and eastern plains stayed mild on Wednesday, but the western side of the state cranked up the heat! And we are only going up from here. High pressure will start to build on Thursday, with highs heading to the 90s across the Denver area. Parts of eastern and western Colorado will be very close to 100 degrees. Friday brings more heat and sunshine! A few isolated storms are possible on Thursday as a weak system clips Colorado. The far eastern plains have another chance for severe weather in the afternoon. After that, we are very dry with just a few days of isolated storms possible.  
DENVER, CO
Colorado Governor Election: Republicans Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl hope to challenge Gov. Jared Polis

Democrats have controlled the governor’s office in Colorado for most of the last half-century, with only a single Republican among the six most recent administrations. Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl hope to change that. They are the candidates in the Republican primary on June 28. The winner will go on to face Gov. Jared Polis in the general election this fall. Polis is trying for a second — and due to term limits, final — term.
COLORADO STATE
How Much Money It Takes to Be Rich in Denver

Transplants continue to move to Denver in big numbers from communities across the country, as well as other parts of Colorado, despite housing, transportation, food and entertainment costs that have been rising for years. Of course, such increases don't matter nearly as much to folks who are wealthy. But just...
DENVER, CO
4/20 Festival Incident Has Keef Brands Facing Trouble in Denver

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
DENVER, CO

