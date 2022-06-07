June 7 – Dirk and Gunnar Duncan, Jared McCormack, Jayden Stone and Ben Richter

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
Comments / 0